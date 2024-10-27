Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Leader

    Lawsuit against election board is premature

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFfe5_0wNshlKG00

    If we are proven wrong once the case plays out in court, we’ll happily admit it; but on first blush, a lawsuit against Luzerne County and the county Election Board seems at best premature and at worst a political stunt that could waste taxpayer dollars while wrongly impugning election integrity.

    As reported , Jamie Walsh is the plaintiff in a civil complaint filed late Friday that contends the county is “failing and/or refusing” to process voter registration forms and mail ballot requests. It further argues the defendants are “affecting the right to vote and placed that right to vote in jeopardy because they failed to perform their basic duties under the Pennsylvania Election Code.” How? If mail ballots aren’t sent out in a “proper and timely manner,” voters will be unable to return them by the deadline.

    That makes perfect sense, until you look at the facts offered by the election bureau and County Manager Romilda Crocamo. On Friday the bureau confirmed that all outstanding requests for new registrations and changes in party affiliation or addresses have been processed. If true, a big chunk of the complaint is moot.

    As to whether or not mail ballots are being sent to voters in a timely fashion, Crocamo said that as of 4 p.m. Thursday there were 5,300 mail ballot requests to be processed, and the bureau said it plans to catch up on all of them this weekend.

    In other words, by the time this lawsuit gets any sort of court hearing, the alleged “failures” will likely have all been addressed.

    Well, maybe not all, and this is the part where the complaint seems premature: Under state law , voters have until Tuesday to request mail ballots. It seems hard to argue that mail ballots are not being provided to voters in a timely fashion when the deadline for requesting said ballots is still days away (and that the state allows late requests for certain emergencies).

    The filing cites several examples of problems with county elections, apparently as a “past is prologue” argument:

    • The 2020 discarding of nine overseas military ballots (all retrieved and properly tallied, with the workers responsible fired and federal investigators declining to file criminal charges).

    • A paper shortage on election day in November 2022 that, while a genuine problem, was largely resolved in real time (in part by keeping polling places open longer).

    • The misspelling of incumbent state Rep Alec Ryncavage’s name on this year’s mail ballots (voting equipment supplier Dominion Voting took responsibility and agreed to cover costs of issuing corrected ballots).

    But with each of these cases, the county took firm steps to fix them at the time and to avoid them in the future. Perhaps more importantly, none of those issues had anything to do with voter registration or providing mail ballots to voters.

    It’s important to note that Walsh is on the ballot for state representative in the 117th Legislative District and that, as a practical matter, nothing he alleges would likely change the outcome for him: He’s running unopposed.

    We think County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene hit the proverbial nail on the head when he summed up his response in an email to County Council that said, “I do not feel the claim is actionable based on the progress the bureau has made”

    County Election Board member Rick Morelli, a Republican, was blunter, calling the suit an unnecessary waste of time and tax dollars. He also pointed out that Walsh has commended the election bureau’s work several times in recent meetings.

    “How could you file a lawsuit against us when you’re consistently complimenting us on the work we’re doing? It’s just getting out of hand.”

    Related Search

    Political lawsuitsMail ballot processingElection integrityVoter registrationCounty election boardLuzerne county

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    JoAnn Pencek
    1d ago
    republican all the way.. Trump Vance definitely has my vote in Pa
    Stephen DeBalko
    1d ago
    OH NO ITS NOT ......
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Rep. Pashinski, Sen. Flynn laud improvements to Laurel Run Road
    Times Leader3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria17 hours ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy