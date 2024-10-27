Open in App
    • Times Leader

    Indicators 2024: Inequity in childcare is a big problem

    By Bill O'Boyle,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jL0A_0wNpA77P00
    Avery-Stoss

    WILKES-BARRE — Challenges such as long wait lists and rising costs for childcare services in Northeast Pennsylvania and throughout the United States force many working parents to choose between paying for childcare, adjusting work schedules, reducing expenses or leaving the workforce.

    Jill Avery-Stoss, chief operating officer at The Institute, said a 2023 report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation revealed 13% of children age 5 and under live in families in which someone quit a job, changed jobs or refused a job because of childcare conflicts.

    Avery-Stoss said these barriers are much more likely to affect women than men — often leading to missed opportunities for promotion. In the long term, Avery-Stoss said they result in lower savings for retirement.

    With these growing concerns in mind, Avery-Stoss said The Institute’s research team produced a study exploring regional childcare demand.

    “The need for childcare in NEPA is a bit unique because so much of our economy consists of shift work — people in health care, manufacturing, warehousing, and even retail work around the clock,” Avery-Stoss said. “Childcare facilities cannot currently meet this demand.”

    Avery-Stoss said there is no single solution for this issue. Instead, many different players must work together and make adjustments where possible. These stakeholders include childcare providers, employers, community organizations, higher education systems, philanthropic agencies and the government. Maternal Family and Health Services (MFHS), a key supporter in the research, is one such stakeholder.

    “At MFHS, we believe that access to childcare for non-traditional work schedules is not just a convenience — it’s a necessity,” said MFHS President & CEO Maria Montoro Edwards. “By providing flexible childcare options, families are allowed to thrive in their careers while ensuring that their children receive the quality care and support they deserve. We have adjusted our hours so clients can access their WIC appointments prior to work or in the evening, and we believe this is an approach all organizations should take to limit barriers to care.”

    Avery-Stoss said childcare challenges extend beyond the household level — affecting businesses as well.

    “They even affect tax revenue,” Avery-Stoss said. “Businesses suffer from loss of productivity when lack of care prevents employees from going to work. They also report lost earnings from that result from employee turnover. Tax impacts involve the lost household and business income that would have contributed to government revenues.”

    Avery-Stoss said the Bipartisan Policy Center produced a Child Care Gaps Assessment covering 35 states, including Pennsylvania. Gaps occur when the supply of childcare providers cannot meet the demand.

    Among the counties in the 8th Congressional District, Monroe County has the largest gap percentage (41.2%). It is followed by Luzerne County (40.2%).

    This study was produced in partnership with Maternal and Family Health Services, Inc. It was supported by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) of the United States (U.S.) Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as part of a financial assistance award (number 90XP0598-01-00) totaling $2.15 million with half funded by ACF/HHS and half funded by non-government source(s).

    The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACF/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

