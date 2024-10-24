Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Leader

    Old Time Fiddlers plan Fall Fiddle Festival

    By Mary Therese Biebel,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtoRd_0wKmR7VS00
    The Old Tyme Fiddlers will be the first to play on Sunday afternoon at the Fall Fiddle Festival in Beach Lake. Organizer Steve Jacobi expects other participants will bring bluegrass, Celtic, western swing and Canadian style fiddle playing to the festival. Submitted Photo

    “If I could find a fiddle, would he show me how to hold the bow?”

    Back in the 1970s a young Steve Jacobi asked the feed salesman who visited his cousin’s dairy farm for that favor, and he’s been happily playing the fiddle ever since.

    A founding member of The Old Time Fiddlers of Northeast PA, a non-profit organized 45 years ago to perform and promote traditional music, Jacobi is looking forward to the group’s annual Fall Fiddle Festival, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Beach Lake Fire Hall, 1033 Beach Lake Highway in Beach Lake, Wayne County.

    Doors open at 1 p.m., and admission is free.

    This isn’t a competition, Jacobi said, but a time for fiddlers to showcase their talents. Each fiddler will have 15 minutes to perform his or her favorite tunes.

    Jacobi expects 15 to 20 musicians from a tri-state area to attend, bringing the styles of bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, western swing and Canadian fiddle playing. Requests from the audience are encouraged.

    The fire hall is handicap accessible, and refreshments will be available.

    “We’ll have hamburgers, hot dogs and plenty of desserts,”’ Jacobi said.

    Looking back to his teen years, Jacobi remembers a time when he did not yet appreciate traditional fiddle music.

    “My grandfather had me put on these old Buddy Durham fiddle records, old 45s,” he said. “I wanted to listen to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Then he passed in 1975 and about three years later our feed salesman, who was a fiddle player, was part of an evening of music. When I heard the fiddle being played, something just grabbed my attention.”

    At his request, the feed salesman showed Jacobi the basics. And after hearing “a player by the name of Graham Townsend” play in Vermont, Jacobi said, “I wanted to play like that so badly — but I never had time.”

    Working for the post office, and as a dairy farmer, Jacobi wasn’t able to devote himself to full-time fiddling. But playing traditional, old-time fiddle music became his beloved hobby and he’s been inducted into the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame, located in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in New York. Last year he competed in the National Oldtime Fiddling Contest in Weiser, Idaho, and took second place in the senior division.

    But his biggest reward is sharing the music he loves. Jacobi welcomes the public to attend Sunday’s festival and help keep the tradition of fiddle playing alive.

    “It’s gonna be pretty much a music-filled afternoon,” he said.

    For more information, call 570-575-7158 or email theoldtimefiddlers@gmail.com/.

    Related Search

    Traditional musicFiddle playingMusic festivalsBeach lake fire hallSteve JacobiMusic Hall

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    $850,000 in state grants awarded to three Luzerne County school districts
    Times Leader2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    In a suburban Miami shopping center, Kmart’s last ‘Blue Light Specials’ flicker
    Times Leader1 day ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Rep. Pashinski, Sen. Flynn laud improvements to Laurel Run Road
    Times Leader1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86
    Times Leader3 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Craving autumn comfort food? Go to the goulash
    Times Leader2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    WBS Penguins can’t solve Syracuse in shutout loss
    Times Leader12 hours ago
    Area legislators announce millions in LSA community projects
    Times Leader2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily28 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy