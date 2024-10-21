To Your Health: Psoriasis more than dry skin

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes the formation of thick, scaly patches on the body. It’s commonly found on the elbows, knees or scalp but can occur nearly anywhere on the skin.

Cold weather tends to aggravate psoriasis. So, with winter approaching, let’s consider how to identify psoriasis and tell it apart from other skin conditions like eczema.

Among the common symptoms of psoriasis are dry, cracked skin that can bleed; painful, itching or burning skin; spots of thick, raised skin called plaques, and scaly or flaky skin that comes off easily.

Cases can range from mild to serious with redness, scale and amount of affected skin varying from person to person. If more than 10 to 15 percent of your skin is affected, or if your case involves high-risk sites like the face or groin, a dermatologist may tend to be more aggressive with treatment.

Genetics, infections, weather and skin injuries can all be factors in developing psoriasis.

Psoriasis can run in the family, so if you have a close relative with psoriasis, you’re at greater risk of developing it.

Having a bacterial or viral infection like strep throat or a cold can trigger psoriasis in some people.

Cold temperatures and dry air, which we usually get in the winter, can cause psoriasis to worsen. Conversely, it may improve in the summer. Although it’s important to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, minor exposure to sunlight can help manage psoriasis.

Skin traumas from cuts, bug bites and even tattoos can lead to psoriasis flareups as well.

Other psoriasis triggers include stress, certain medications, excessive alcohol consumption, allergic reactions, vitamin deficiencies and smoking.

Eating certain foods, like those with gluten or dairy, and carrying excess weight can also cause flareups.

Common types of psoriasis include:

• Plaque psoriasis – This most common type appears as raised, red skin patches covered with silvery scales.

• Inverse psoriasis – This type causes smooth, red blotches on the back of the knee, in the armpit or in the groin area.

• Pustular psoriasis – This type causes patches of red skin that surround white bumps of noninfectious pus.

• Guttate psoriasis – This type affects younger people, appears as small red and scaly bumps, and is typically triggered by infection, such as strep throat.

• Erythrodermic psoriasis – This type turns most of the skin red and results from unstable plaque psoriasis.

The right treatment for psoriasis depends on both type and severity.

Your health care provider may suggest a topical corticosteroid to lessen inflammation and reduce discomfort. They’re available by prescription or over the counter in creams, foams and shampoos.

Your doctor may also prescribe nonsteroidal creams like retinoids or vitamin D cream.

For more sever psoriasis, you may need systemic therapies, such as light therapy, medications that decrease inflammation in the skin and joints, and injected medications.

It may take time to find the right treatment, so don’t get discouraged. Work with your care team to create a treatment plan that controls flareups and keeps your skin as clear as possible.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.