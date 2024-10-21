Open in App
    Times Leader

    Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at King’s College

    By Bill O’Boyle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJd7X_0wFaQ1FK00
    Harris supporters stand and applaud First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at the end of his speech at King’s College. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

    WILKES-BARRE — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said on Monday the campaign trail has caused him to be away from his wife for extended periods of time — which was why he seized the opportunity to surprise her on her birthday.

    Vice President Kamala Harris turned 60 on Oct. 20 — one week after her husband, Emhoff, reached the same milestone.

    Birthdays aside, Emhoff made it clear during his speech at King’s College Monday evening, that the real celebration will happen on Nov. 5.

    “We’re going to win!” Emhoff told a crowd of about 2oo volunteers and supporters at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. “We have 15 days to go in this campaign and we intend to win this state and this election — the most important election in our country’s history.”

    Emhoff recited the Harris campaign chant of, “We’re not going back,” as the crowd followed repeatedly.

    “Kamala Harris will move our country forward,” Emhoff said. “She will be a President we all will be proud of because she cares about all Americans — Democrats, Republicans, Independents, everyone.”

    Emhoff and two Republican surrogates, Geoff Duncan, former Georgia Republican Lieutenant Governor who stood up to Trump in 2020; and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Illinois, spoke before Emhoff, telling why they are supporting and voting for Kamala Harris.

    “We have many Republican conservatives who have never voted for a Democrat, but they have endorsed Kamala and they are voting for her,” Emhoff said. “They all know that Kamala will always do hat is right for our country and the people and she will stand with our allies against dictators.”

    Emhoff then talked about Harris’ opponent, former president Donald Trump.

    “Donald Trump had the job and he was terrible at it,” Emhoff said. “Donald Trump is unfit for any job, let alone President of the United States.”

    Emhoff, Duncan, Walsh and other speakers, like Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and Luzerne County Council Member Jimmy Sabatino, all agreed that Trump has become “unhinged” and “unstable.”

    Emhoff said his wife will uphold democratic ideals and the Constitution of the United States.

    “I think Trump is just running out the clock,” Emhoff said. “While Kamala is traveling all over the country getting her message out, Donald Trump seems to be in a fog of disinformation.”

    Emhoff called trump the businessman “an illusion,” citing his failures and lawsuits, noting Trump was convicted of 34 felony crimes.

    “Trump left office in 2020 with less jobs in the U.S. and he spent $8trillion that he didn’t have. And he’s still lying about the 2020 election. And he won’t debate Kamala again because she kicked his ass in the last one.”

    Emhoff told the crowd that they have to continue to work hard to encourage people to come out and vote on Nov. 5.

    “We have 15 days to go,” Emhoff said. “I urge you to have those tough conversations with family and friends and anyone who is still undecided. Convince them to vote country over party.”

    Emhoff said Harris will help all Americans — teachers, union members, veterans, she will protect Social Security and Medicare, she will create jobs, help first-time home-buyers and she will work with republicans and even open her cabinet and staff to them.

    “Kamala Harris has solutions,” Emhoff said. “Let’s bring this victory home.”

    Geoff Duncan, Joe Walsh

    Duncan said he’s been “behind the curtain” with Trump.

    “Donald Trump is reckless and he’s dangerous,” Duncan said. “And he should never be president of the United States again.”

    Duncan said this election is about much more than the future of the U.S. — he said it’s about the future of Ukraine, NATO and much more. He said Trump will tax every American $4,000 and his rich pals will get tax breaks.

    “We all have to show up on Nov. 5,” Duncan said. “That’s why I’m here with you tonight. The middle class is the heartbeat of America.”

    Duncan continued, saying that Trump has been a liar his entire life.

    “Kamala Harris will be a much better President that Donald Trump would ever be,” Duncan said. “She understands what is right for the country. She is for decency. Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.”

    Duncan said by defeating Trump, the Republican party can rebuild and move forward.

    “This country will never be the same of Donald Trump returns to the White House,” Duncan said.

    Walsh agreed with everything Duncan said.

    “I love this country,” Walsh said. “We know that Donald Trump is unhinged, unstable and unfit. I believe in democracy. Donald Trump is a danger to this country.”

    Walsh said he is a proud Republican who will vote for Harris.

    “Kamala Harris will bring us together,” Walsh said. “It’s been joyful to watch her. She loves this country and she will lead us forward. That’s what this country needs.”

    Walsh also noted that he has traveled all over the country and he has noticed what is going on in the campaign.

    “It’s something the pollsters and the experts aren’t seeing,” Walsh said. “It’s happening everywhere — people are waiting for Nov. 5 to cast their votes for Kamala Harris. And we have conservatives who have never voted for a Democrat who are voting for Kamala Harris.”

    Before speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Emhoff was in Lackawanna County knocking on doors and speaking with supporters. He also stopped at The Lands at Hillside Farms, where he purchased some honey for his wife.

    jasper1
    6h ago
    How many teachers and government employees showed up because they were told to go?
    PRESIDENT TRUMP IS #1
    1d ago
    Invitation only, ROFLMAO, no one else would show up!
