    Trivia Night at Broadway Tavern will benefit Mountain Top Historical Society

    2 days ago

    Cathy Malkemes and Alec Fuchylo, along with Mountain Top Historical Society members, will host a Trivia Night on Sunday, Nov. 3, starting at 3 p.m. at the Broadway Tavern. Proceeds will benefit The Mountain Top Historical Society’s building fund.

    Teams of four to six members can register at the door, which will open at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

    Bring your own snacks to enjoy as you guess answers to American History, Geography, and Sports trivia. Bonus questions asked will be about local Mountain Top history with special prizes of a framed picture of the Broadway Tavern done by local historian, Joe Kubic, a gift certificate to the Ice House Pub, and a MTHS T-shirt with a $100 bill to be awarded.

    Basket raffles, a 50-50, a cash bar and water will be available. Contact Cathy Malkemes, 570-570-417-8048 for further details.

