Auditions set for ‘White Christmas’ at Music Box

The Music Box Players will hold auditions for their holiday musical, “White Christmas,” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St, Swoyersville.

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” is based on the popular 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.

Director Ciaran Burke asks all who audition to prepare a song of choice and provide an accompanist track. A dance audition will be included, and principals will read from the script.

All roles are open and include principals, ages 18 and over, ensemble roles, ages 16 and over, and one little girl- ages 8 to 12. Video submissions will be considered. E-mail office#@musicbox.org. Fill out the following form prior to audition: https:/form.jotform.com/242834612720048.

Please contact 570 283-2195 for more information, and e-mail office@musicbox.org for a complete character breakdown.

Performance dates of “White Christmas” will be Nov. 20, Dec. 1, Dec. 5 to Dec. 8 and Dec. 12 to Dec. 15. Rehearsals will begin on or around Oct. 27..