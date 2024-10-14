Designer Bag Bingo will benefit Back Mountain Memorial Library

Members of the committee met recently to discuss plans for the fundraiser. They are shown, from left, first row: Liz Caputo, Barbara Long, Karen Boback, Michele Steele, Larry Long, Jane Balavage, Carol Sweeney. Second row: Charlie Stockage, Tom Mosca. Third row: Maureen Leahigh, Karen Berlew, Karen Shuster, Andrea Mosca. Submitted photo

The Back Mountain Memorial Library will host a Designer Bag Bingo Sunday, Nov. 17, at Dallas High School, 2030 Conyngham Avenue, Dallas. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Bingo starts at 1 p.m.

In addition to the bingo games, there will also be a basket and quilt raffle. Tickets are required for entry for all ages.

Presale tickets may be purchased for $30. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $35. Call the library at 570-675-1182 for information or to reserve your table.