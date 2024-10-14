Open in App
    To Your Health: Managing asthma crucial when symptoms start

    By Dr. Alfred Casale To Your Health,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoQWi_0w6856eQ00

    Asthma is a fairly common condition among Americans.

    According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, nearly 25 million people in the U.S. had asthma as of June 2023, which was about 7.7 percent of the population at the time.

    Most of us think of asthma as a manageable condition with which people live long, healthy lives. And that’s true, but this chronic inflammation of the lung airways can be serious, and even deadly, if left unmanaged. Despite our ability to diagnose and treat asthma, it still leads to 94,000 hospitalizations, more than 900,000 emergency room visits, and more than 3,500 deaths per year.

    An asthma flare-up is caused by irritants, which are often called triggers, that cause the airways to swell and the muscles around the airways contract, producing excess mucus. When this happens, it makes breathing difficult, and if not treated, a flare-up can become an asthma attack, which can come on suddenly and with severe symptoms.

    Symptoms of an asthma flare-up include coughing, wheezing and chest tightness in addition to shortness of breath.

    Asthma triggers are different for everyone, but common triggers include pollen, poor air quality, dust mites, mold spores, weather changes and pet dander. Less common triggers include acid reflux, heavy exercise, fragrances, sinus or respiratory infections, and cockroaches.

    Managing flare-ups begins with identifying and avoiding triggers. If pollen or poor air quality exacerbates your asthma, for example, keep your windows closed and stay inside when these irritants are prevalent. Keeping your living and work spaces clean and dust free can also help minimize symptoms.

    If you want to be prepared for a flare-up, you should always have a quick-relief inhaler nearby. It will help relieve your symptoms and get them under control quickly. Don’t leave home without your rescue inhaler.

    You should also create an asthma action plan with your provider, whether that’s your primary care physician or a specialist like an allergist or pulmonologist. An asthma action plan is a written plan that outlines what to do if you have an asthma attack, and you and your provider can tailor it to your specific needs. Your plan will identify triggers and symptoms, list what medications to use and when to use them, and detail what to do if your symptoms worsen or you don’t respond to treatment.

    Another way to reduce asthma flares is to get your yearly flu shot. The vaccine helps protect you from the virus that causes the flu and avoid a respiratory infection that may trigger a flare-up.

    You should also consider recording your symptoms. The best way to identify triggers and patterns in your symptoms is to start logging them when they happen. Include as much detail as possible. The environment, the weather, your overall health and anything else that might be connected are all valuable pieces of information to share with your care team so they can help you recognize red flags.

    Remember to always keep your care provider involved, so they can help you manage your symptoms and stay ahead of flare-ups. If you’re having trouble controlling symptoms, using your rescue inhaler more than twice a week, missing school or work because of aggravated asthma, or having anxiety or stress related to your symptoms, make an appointment right away.

    Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

