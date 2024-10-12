Open in App
    • Times Leader

    Rice Twp. holds Halloween Extravaganza

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0821Td_0w4qMqSS00
    Savannah Fisher, 1, of Wright Township, holds her mother’s hand at the Rice Township Extravaganza. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

    Rice Township held its fourth annual Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday night in the municipality’s park area off of Church Road.

    Guests were encouraged to attend the event, which featured spooky characters on the Treat or Trick Trail, in their Halloween costumes. Completing the trail walk earned attendees free hot dogs, refreshments and a s’more, courtesy of Abe’s Hot Dogs. The extravaganza also featured a pumpkin patch, allowing guests to decorate and take home a pumpkin of their own.

