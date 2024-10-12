Inaugural Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby a hit

Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby participants gather for a photo before starting the competition. The eight men had the chance to get through three rounds of batting for the event, with the aid of technology determining their batting speed, distance, velocity and more. Marcella Kester | For Times Leader

Six-hundred and fifty feet.

That’s how far Babe Ruth reportedly hit the longest home run in baseball history — right here in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 12, 1926.

On Saturday, residents from Luzerne County and beyond tried their luck at matching Ruth’s record during the inaugural Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby at Kirby Park.

Presented by Visit Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre, the event honored the nearly century-old story while simultaneously supporting a good cause that was also close to Ruth’s heart: children.

Proceeds from registration fees will be donated to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network.

“Almost 100 years ago in Artillery Park Babe Ruth hit his longest home run ever — 650 feet. And it’s a piece of folklore that not a lot of people know about,” said Sarah Harris, Visit Luzerne County director of sales and marketing.

“The goal is to raise awareness of Babe’s longest home run ever, and also to provide some support to Geisinger’s Children’s Miracle Network and the kids who really rely on that,” she continued.

Harris also noted that in addition to sponsorships of area businesses, groups and organizations, they also have the support the of the Babe Ruth Family Foundation, as well as Ruth’s grandson.

The event was broken into two divisions — a men’s and women’s — where participants had the opportunity to not only hit the most home runs, but the longest. For their efforts, a “Bambino Award” and “Sultan of Swat” trophies were awarded.

To add to the fun, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown offered a challenge earlier in which city employees could play against county employees, to which Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo agreed.

When the time came, it was the City of Wilkes-Barre which came out on top, with Crocamo — an avid Yankees fan — agreeing to instead don Phillies sportswear, to Brown’s delight.

In the women’s division Rose Morgans took home both titles, making the ball fly 240 feet across the main softball field at Kirby Park.

The event used a ball flight monitor to measure distance, velocity and more for accurate results.

Preparing for the men’s event by taking a few practice swings, Nanticoke resident Jay Shemanski said he was excited to learn about the home run derby and participate. A self-admitted Babe Ruth fan, Shemanski was eager to find out how he stacked up against Ruth’s historic hit.

“I’m just really excited to honor Babe Ruth and hit some home runs,” the admitted Babe Ruth fan said. “This is an awesome game to honor him.”

In the end, it was 26-year-old Dickson City resident Kegan Laman who would also take home both of the men’s titles, hitting the ball a whopping 311 feet.

Standing in front of the commemorative Babe Ruth kiosk, Laman said he originally came to support a friend who was also participating. While he currently plays recreational softball, he admitted he didn’t think he would win it all.

“It’s awesome. Knowing a Hall-of-Famer was playing on that field over there and hit a ball right behind this one,” he said. “That’s incredible.”

Harris added that the groups plan to continue holding the derby and celebrate the 100th anniversary of that magical hit in 2026.

Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame Chapter President Jim Martin said the event was a nice way to mix sports with community service.

“What we’re doing is taking a sports event and we’re doing a community good with it,” Martin said. “Community servant leaders is what sports is supposed to provide.”

He explained that between the event’s hosts and sponsors they hoped to make their community better — a theme that ties perfectly into what Ruth did while he was here back in 1926.

After his own game, Ruth took the time to visit the children’s ward at Mercy Hospital in South Wilkes-Barre. Speaking to a passage Bill Jenkins wrote about Ruth in his book, “Recrowning Baseball’s Greatest Slugger: The year Babe Ruth hit 104 Home Runs,” Martin explained Ruth’s allure.

“He was so enigmatic, he was so larger than life,” Martin said, adding that it wasn’t just his physical ability but ability to make people feel loved that was so special and captivating about him.

“That’s more than strength, that’s more than athleticism,” Martin continued. “That’s giving people a reason to be something and feel good about themselves. And he did that.”