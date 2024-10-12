Indicators 2024: Quality-of-life factors are critical

Avery-Stoss

WILKES-BARRE — According to The Institute’s Chief Operating Officer, Jill Avery-Stoss, a region’s competitiveness extends beyond its economy, housing and infrastructure.

Avery-Stoss said quality-of-life factors are critical for attracting and retaining graduates and skilled workers.

Although there is not a single, systematic way to measure quality of life, it can be monitored by tracking activity and investment in the arts and preservation of historic resources and landscapes.

“For example, scenic landscapes and historic resources are important aspects of tourism development as well as overall quality of life,” stated Avery-Stoss. “Several types of resources relate to historic preservation.”

Avery-Stoss said historical markers are present at locations to tell stories of notable people, places, events and innovations. Above-ground resources include buildings, structures or sites of historic significance. District resources can include larger areas of significance such as downtowns, neighborhoods, farms, industrial areas and landscapes.

There are currently 122 historical markers in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties. This total comprises almost 5% of all historical markers located in the Commonwealth.

The three-county region also has a combined total of 7,555 above-ground resources — holding a notable percentage of the statewide total of these historic buildings or sites.

Additionally, the area is home to 205 district resources, which comprise about 5% of the state’s total of these larger areas of historical significance.

As far as tourism is concerned, Avery-Stoss said the region has rebounded from COVID at a promising rate. As of 2022, Luzerne County experienced an 18.3% increase in tourism over the prior year. During that period, Lackawanna County experienced a 16.5% increase and Wayne County experienced a 14.1% increase.

Avery-Stoss said farmland preservation is relevant to culture and heritage as well. A consistent stream of funding from the Bureau of Farmland Preservation has been distributed to Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties in recent years, with the amount of funds distributed to all three counties in 2021 increasing from their 2020 totals. Luzerne County received another notable increase (of 11%) between 2021 and 2022.

Avery-Stoss said there has also been a resurgence in arts and entertainment region-wide. Funding for the arts is important to local growth because it allows for culture and history to be preserved while creating new artistic and cultural opportunities.

“Well-endorsed arts programs often attract tourists, students and other visitors,” Avery-Stoss said. “They can bolster and beautify local communities.”

The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts distributed 79 grants to Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties in 2021-2022. The total amount is higher than the amount granted in the prior period.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) distributed two grants to Northeast Pennsylvania in 2022 — in Lackawanna and Wayne counties. The region also received two grants in 2021. Statewide, NEA funding most recently stood at $9.9 million across 161 grants.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania offers occupations in art, design, and entertainment,” added Avery-Stoss. “The wages are competitive compared to wages in other regions.”

Avery-Stoss said a region that preserves its culture and heritage provides a means for residents and visitors alike to gain insight into local communities and traditions. By providing arts occupations via museums, historical and cultural societies, educational and community centers, and other local entities, Avery-Stoss said the local economy can benefit from tourism and resident interests.