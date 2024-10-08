Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Leader

    Tigers host Guardians in Game 3, bringing playoffs back to Motor City for first time in decade

    By Larry Lage AP Sports Writer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HABOp_0vzXBnpg00
    Kerry Carpenter’s three-run home run in the ninth inning on Monday ensured the ALDS against the Guardians heads to Detroit tied at 1-1. David Dermer | AP photo

    DETROIT — The Motor City has not hosted a playoff baseball game in a decade.

    The long wait is almost over.

    The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday with their best-of-five AL Division Series tied at one game apiece, ending a drought that has dragged on since 2014.

    “There’s a whole generation of kids here that haven’t seen postseason baseball live,” Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Tuesday. “Hopefully, they are loud from the very first pitch. I’ve seen the fans help us win games and I’m really excited to see what they can do.”

    The Guardians have a player making a long-awaited return to the postseason.

    Alex Cobb last appeared in the playoffs in 2013 when he started two games for Tampa Bay, a wild-card win against Cleveland and a Division Series loss to Boston.

    The 37-year-old righty had hip surgery last Oct. 31 and hadn’t yet returned to the mound when he was acquired from San Francisco at the July 30 trade deadline.

    The 2023 All-Star made his season debut Aug. 9 and was sidelined after two games by a torn nail on his right index finger. He didn’t allow an earned run over six innings in his Sept. 1 return against Pittsburgh, then went back on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger that ended his regular season. He was 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in three games and 16 1/3 innings with the Guardians.

    “There’s probably nobody in this playoffs that appreciate it more than I do after being away from being in this for so long,” Cobb said.

    He prepped for the playoffs with a pair of simulated games.

    “I was kind of living and dying on every single pitch of those two sim games to give them the confidence that I was ready,” Cobb said.

    Pitching for his fifth major league team, Cobb said he’s ready for the challenge and opportunity.

    “I think having the type of team we have helps you have a little bit more confidence,” he said. “We’ve got the best defense in baseball, best bullpen in baseball.”

    Detroit tied the series Monday when Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer in the ninth off All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase for a 3-0 victory against the AL Central champions.

    Tigers manager A.J. Hinch plans to use many pitchers for an inning or so Wednesday as he has twice in the playoffs and in a slew of games in the regular season. After trading pitchers Jack Flaherty and Andrew Chafin at the deadline along with outfielder Mark Canha in what appeared to be moves pointing to the future, the Tigers went on a 31-13 run to earn a wild card.

    Detroit used seven pitchers to eliminate AL West champion Houston to finish a two-game wild card sweep for its first postseason series win since 2013, then had five on the mound in losing Saturday’s Division Series opener 7-0.

    “We don’t really call them bullpen days,” Harris said. “We tried to find a strategy that fit our pitching staff and when you look at this pitching staff right now, we’re pretty long on stuff and depth and short on experience.

    “Taking a non-traditional approach to pitching helps a lot of young pitchers assimilate to the game at this level more quickly. It also took some pressure off of some of our young starters by having them come out of the bullpen. And, it gives A.J. an opportunity to stay a little bit more unpredictable to the opponents.”

    Hinch did not announce who will start for Detroit, but said he intended to inform the Guardians by the end of their workout Tuesday.

    “We obviously game-plan for a starter, and then you kind of get a feel for it as it goes second and third time,” Cleveland All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan said. “But with it being a new arm every time, it’s different.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS
    Times Leader17 hours ago
    Rays say it may take ‘weeks’ to assess damage at Tropicana Field after hurricane
    Times Leader19 hours ago
    Tigers blank Guardians 3-0 in ALDS with clutch hitting and strong pitching, taking 2-1 series lead
    Times Leader1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Francisco Lindor’s grand slam sends Mets into NLCS with 4-1 win over Phillies in Game 4 of NLDS
    Times Leader1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Seven reasons Pennsylvanians should be excited about fall
    Times Leader3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz16 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal set to retire next month
    Times Leader19 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Mark Pope embraces role as coach at Kentucky: ‘This is BBN. There’s nowhere like it’
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Tim Walz llega tarde a Tucson, animando a una multitud entusiasta con llamados a la unidad y la libertad
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New signs going up at Mohegan Arena; big shows on the schedule
    Times Leader1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama22 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy