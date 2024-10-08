Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Leader

    Safety, hiring protocols under fire at Hanover Area board meeting

    By Sam Zavada szavada@timesleader,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C63qW_0vzVltxW00
    Luke Matthews spoke during the public comment portion of the Hanover Area School Board meeting on Tuesday night. Sam Zavada | Times Leader

    The Hanover Area School District’s board meeting was typical for about 12 minutes. When the public comment portion began, the runtime of the meeting doubled.

    Luke Matthews, of Warrior Run, took the microphone and brought up a number of concerns and complaints that have been brought to his attention by other members of the public — and, he presumed, from inside the school community.

    The core of Matthews’ remarks was student safety, and what he called a “toxic atmosphere” in the Hanover Area School District. Specifically, he questioned whether the district had any policies in place that prevent random visitors from attending sports practices.

    “If someone just wants to show up at a practice, who is or isn’t cleared, could or could not be cleared. They can just show up at practice? Then it’s just the coach’s responsibility to make sure that those students are safe?” asked Matthews. Superintendent Nathan Barrett responded that the scenario presented would indeed be under the coach’s control.

    Matthews became more pointed in his ensuing questions, wondering whether the coaches are protected if they fear the random practice visitor may have a power advantage over them. Barrett replied that coaches have the support of the athletic director in such situations, and that the police can be called if the situation rises to that of a trespassing violation.

    Matthews then called on the board to consider a “cut-and-dry policy” to close sports practices. Barrett and the board members appeared open to the idea.

    Later on, board member Vic Kopko asked Matthews to repeat himself about the “toxic atmosphere” in the district.

    “I don’t think anyone could deny that,” Matthews said in reference to Kopko’s atmosphere inquiry.

    Matthews referenced the board’s unanimous hiring of eight new employees, whose names were not listed on the printed agenda, and asked whether the board members ever vote outside of the consensus on similar personnel matters.

    “We rely on a hiring practice where the committees and the professional people within this building, subject matter experts, review everybody,” Kopko explained. “We [the board] have the opportunity to sit in on interviews, and there’s a recommendation… It’s a pretty involved process.”

    Stadium update

    During the work session Tuesday night, which took place just before the regular meeting, district resident Matt Curry asked the board a number of questions regarding the closure of Hanover Area Memorial Stadium . The venue’s closure is due to a high number of paint particles that were found in and around the stadium’s locker rooms and storage units.

    Curry asked the board when they knew there was lead particles in the stadium’s paint. In their reply, the board said that would be a question for the constractor SiteLogIQ, who are overseeing the project. Further information, according to school solicitor Mark Bufalino, could not be discussed for legal purposes.

    Curry called for greater transparency from the board in regard to this matter specifically, noting that the project is costing the programs that use Memorial Stadium, including a number of Hawkeye sports teams, a significant amount of money. The Hawkeye football team, for example, has had to play their 2024 “home” games at Greater Nanticoke and Wilkes-Barre areas’ facilities.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com1 day ago
    Pennsylvania High School Football Player is Fighting For His Life after Collapsing On Field
    nfldraftdiamonds.com1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Seven reasons Pennsylvanians should be excited about fall
    Times Leader3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Trump Unravels at Rally as NYT Reveals Fresh Signs of Mental Decline
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Baker’s bill to improve elevator safety in Pennsylvania passes Senate
    Times Leader1 day ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy