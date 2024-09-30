Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Leader

    To Your Health: Shin splints caused by muscle inflammation

    By Dr. Alfred Casale To Your Health,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrEr6_0vovd4B500

    If you’ve ever put a lot of mileage on your legs, you might know what it’s like to feel shin splints. The aching lower-leg pain, officially called media tibial stress syndrome, is caused by overuse and repetitive, high-impact activities.

    Shin splints are typically felt along the inner edge of the shin bone and are often described as a dull or throbbing pain. Pain from shin splints is usually widespread along the shin, as opposed to pain from a stress fracture, which tends to be pinpoint tenderness at a single location on the shin bone.

    When you experience shin splints, you shouldn’t tough it out. Pushing through the pain can make your recovery longer and lead to a stress fracture. The pain usually sets in when you begin physical activity and ends after a period of rest. Swelling or bruising can occur in the affected area, and pain can be worse when you’re standing on your toes or rolling your ankles inward.

    If you keep working out with shin splints, you may notice pain starts earlier in your activity and with less intensity.

    The pain we feel from shin splints is an inflammation of the muscles, tendons and bone tissues surrounding our shins. Military trainees, runners, dancers, football players and soccer players are all particularly susceptible, but shin splints affect people doing many other activities.

    Among the causes and aggravations of shin splints are:

    • High-impact exercises like running or jumping

    • Weak bones, possibly caused by vitamin D shortage, osteoporosis or an eating disorder

    • Steep or hard running surfaces

    • Flat feet or other foot problems

    • Incorrect form, such as pronation, the tendency to roll your ankles inward while running

    • Shoes that lack support

    Rest is critical to treat shin splints. Recovery typically takes at least two weeks and can require four or more weeks of downtime. When pain subsides, you should gradually return to activity, and you can ease in with low-impact activities like swimming, biking or water running.

    During recovery, apply ice to the sore shin for 15 to 20 minutes, three to six times a day. Always put a barrier, like a towel, between the ice and your skin.

    If you need something to alleviate pain, over-the-counter pain relievers can help. Acetaminophen(Tylenol®) and ibuprofen (Motrin®) are among the options available at retail stores.

    Shin splints can result from a vitamin D deficiency.

    Adding vitamin D3 supplements to your daily routine can help with prevention. Stretching the calves, shins and lower-leg muscles can aid healing and relieve pain. And shoe inserts or custom-made orthotics can reduce injury, especially if you have flat feet.

    After two to four weeks of rest, you should return to activity by gauging your pain. You can increase activity gradually, but if pain returns, you should cease activity and seek care to avoid further injury.

    If at-home care isn’t providing relief, your doctor may recommend physical therapy or an X-ray or MRI to rule out stress fracture or other injury.

    With the proper rest and support, you’ll recovery from shin splints and return to regular activity. But prevention is better than treatment, so take these steps to prevent shin splints:

    • Warm up completely before exercise

    • Stretch after exercise, especially the lower legs

    • Strengthen the lower legs and core muscles

    • Gradually increase running intensity and frequency

    • Cross train with lower-impact exercises like swimming, biking, rowing or using an elliptical machine

    • Replace running shoes every 300 to 500 miles

    • Use shoe inserts

    As usual, if things are headed in the wrong direction, or aren’t getting better with rest, your healthcare advisor and perhaps a sports medicine specialist is a great resource to engage.

    Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Hall of Famer Mutombo dies at 58 from brain cancer
    Times Leader2 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 days ago
    About Books: ‘The Night We Lost Him’ is a family drama about love and grief
    Times Leader1 day ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy