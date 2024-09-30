Open in App
    • Times Leader

    Ashley police charge Hazleton man with stabbing estranged wife’s boyfriend

    By Ed Lewis,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXxUy_0volGiIv00

    ASHLEY — A Hazleton man was arrested on allegations he stabbed his estranged wife’s boyfriend during a dispute outside an apartment building on South Main Street Saturday night.

    Douglas Lopez Gutierrez, 29, of West Diamond Avenue, showed up at 148 S. Main St. where he confronted Steven Baez, who was changing a flat tire on a vehicle occupied by Carmen Rodriguez just before 8:30 p.m., according to court records.

    Gutierrez told Baez that Rodriguez is a “married woman” and stabbed Baez in the head, shoulders and arms, court records say.

    C0urt records say Baez retrieved a rifle from the trunk of his vehicle and accidentally fired a shot into the ground.

    Gutierrez was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and two counts of simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

    According to the criminal complaint, police in Ashley with assistance from Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre City and Wilkes-Barre Township police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a shot fired in the 100 block of South Main Street.

    Police encountered a group of people outside an apartment building at 148 S. Main St. where Baez was found bleeding from his head and chest areas.

    Baez was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township for stab wounds to his head, shoulders and chest.

    After being released, Baez told police he had dinner with Rodriguez and returned to his residence.

    When Rodriguez left the residence, she called Baez saying she had a flat tire that was allegedly punctured by Gutierrez.

    As Baez was changing the tire, Rodriguez saw Gutierrez as she told Baez, “He is here,” the complaint says.

    Gutierrez approached Baez telling him, “she is married,” and allegedly stabbed Baez multiple times.

    Baez then retrieved a rifle from the trunk of his vehicle and claimed he accidentally fired a shot into the pavement, the complaint says.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Laurencia Genest
    1d ago
    lol ...you don't "accidentally" open your trunk, grab a gun, and shoot off a warning shot!!
    RACKATTACK_____
    1d ago
    Betcha all wish you listened to Lou Barletta now, huh? (Hazleton: A New World Order practice city for what's happening now with immigration policies in the US??)
    View all comments
