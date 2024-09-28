Chalking up the riverfront

Kara Weidow, 8, works on her chalk drawing at the Riverfront Parks Committee’s ChalkFest Hydromania and the Wonders of Nature event held Saturday at the Millenium Circle Portal on the River Common. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Riverfront Parks Committee presented ChalkFest, Hydromania & The Wonders of Nature on Saturday at River Common - Millennium Circle. The event, geared for children and adults alike, featured a day of creativity and environmental education along the Susquehanna River.

All participants received a free box of Crayola Sidewalk Chalk to express their artistic skills.

In addition to the chalk murals, activities included environmental exhibits, fish-print t-shirts, live music, face painting and a visit from Smokey Bear.