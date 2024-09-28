Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Leader

    Indicators 2024: Roads/bridges not the only aspects of infrastructure

    By Bill O’Boyle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04h5MF_0vnVr3nv00
    Avery-Stoss

    WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, Chief Operating Officer at The Institute, this week said although conditions of roads and bridges are important aspects of infrastructure, they are not the only aspects of infrastructure.

    “That is why we report trends in areas such as internet access, energy usage, and traffic volumes,” Avery-Stoss said.

    Means of transport are directly connected to other important issues, such as environmental impact, employment, and infrastructure planning. Most regional workers who work outside the home continue to commute by driving alone, rather than carpooling or using public transportation.

    In Northeastern Pennsylvania, Avery-Stoss said traffic counts are measured at Interstate 81 in Wilkes-Barre Township, Interstate 80 in Foster Township, and State Route 307 in Newton Township.

    Since 2015, traffic counts for I-81 in Wilkes-Barre Township and I-80 in Foster Township increased by 2.1% and 13.7%, respectively. Traffic counts at PA-307 in Newton Township decreased 6.1% during that period.

    Daily vehicle miles on major highways have been flat over the past several years, however, and traffic volumes are still lower than pre-pandemic levels. Although numbers of passenger vehicle registrations have declined, registrations of trucks exceeding 5,000 lbs. have increased.

    Avery-Stoss said it is also helpful to monitor energy usage and cost. Communities rely on energy for everyday needs like heating, cooling, transportation, and powering homes and businesses. Affordable and reliable energy ensures that people can live comfortably, access the goods and services they need, and maintain quality of life. High energy costs, however, can strain household budgets, making it harder for families to afford things like food and childcare.

    “Usage is closely connected to the age of a region’s housing stock, and cost is closely connected to economic and community well-being,” states Avery-Stoss. “The declines in the cost of heating oil, propane, and electricity that we saw during the peak of the pandemic have rebounded – and skyrocketed. Natural gas maintains the lowest cost per million BTU of these energy sources, and it has remained the most used home-heating fuel over the past decade.”

    The internet is another essential component of infrastructure. It is needed to support academic performance, for instance. It is also a vital tool for accessing employment, health care, and other services. Access to the newest and most essential technologies also makes any location a more attractive place for business development.

    Statewide data show a continued increase in the share of households with some type of internet access. Smartphone adoption has been widespread as well, with access to smartphones nearing the same levels as home internet subscriptions. Regional trends are similar.

    “Although most regional households have some access to the internet, this access is not always fast, reliable, or affordable,” adds Avery-Stoss. “Rural households and households with low incomes struggle most. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is designed to address these issues.”

    The BEAD program in Pennsylvania is part of a nationwide initiative funded by the federal government to expand high-speed internet access, especially in under-served and rural areas. The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority administers it, with funding available to enhance digital inclusion.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Coffee prices are rising — wake up and smell the climate change
    Times Leader3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US
    Times Leader3 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    To Your Health: Shin splints caused by muscle inflammation
    Times Leader20 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    From Plains PA to Plains GA — Happy 100th President Carter
    Times Leader10 hours ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Tech Talk: Tech in remote work
    Times Leader2 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy