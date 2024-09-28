Indicators 2024: Roads/bridges not the only aspects of infrastructure

Avery-Stoss

WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, Chief Operating Officer at The Institute, this week said although conditions of roads and bridges are important aspects of infrastructure, they are not the only aspects of infrastructure.

“That is why we report trends in areas such as internet access, energy usage, and traffic volumes,” Avery-Stoss said.

Means of transport are directly connected to other important issues, such as environmental impact, employment, and infrastructure planning. Most regional workers who work outside the home continue to commute by driving alone, rather than carpooling or using public transportation.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, Avery-Stoss said traffic counts are measured at Interstate 81 in Wilkes-Barre Township, Interstate 80 in Foster Township, and State Route 307 in Newton Township.

Since 2015, traffic counts for I-81 in Wilkes-Barre Township and I-80 in Foster Township increased by 2.1% and 13.7%, respectively. Traffic counts at PA-307 in Newton Township decreased 6.1% during that period.

Daily vehicle miles on major highways have been flat over the past several years, however, and traffic volumes are still lower than pre-pandemic levels. Although numbers of passenger vehicle registrations have declined, registrations of trucks exceeding 5,000 lbs. have increased.

Avery-Stoss said it is also helpful to monitor energy usage and cost. Communities rely on energy for everyday needs like heating, cooling, transportation, and powering homes and businesses. Affordable and reliable energy ensures that people can live comfortably, access the goods and services they need, and maintain quality of life. High energy costs, however, can strain household budgets, making it harder for families to afford things like food and childcare.

“Usage is closely connected to the age of a region’s housing stock, and cost is closely connected to economic and community well-being,” states Avery-Stoss. “The declines in the cost of heating oil, propane, and electricity that we saw during the peak of the pandemic have rebounded – and skyrocketed. Natural gas maintains the lowest cost per million BTU of these energy sources, and it has remained the most used home-heating fuel over the past decade.”

The internet is another essential component of infrastructure. It is needed to support academic performance, for instance. It is also a vital tool for accessing employment, health care, and other services. Access to the newest and most essential technologies also makes any location a more attractive place for business development.

Statewide data show a continued increase in the share of households with some type of internet access. Smartphone adoption has been widespread as well, with access to smartphones nearing the same levels as home internet subscriptions. Regional trends are similar.

“Although most regional households have some access to the internet, this access is not always fast, reliable, or affordable,” adds Avery-Stoss. “Rural households and households with low incomes struggle most. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is designed to address these issues.”

The BEAD program in Pennsylvania is part of a nationwide initiative funded by the federal government to expand high-speed internet access, especially in under-served and rural areas. The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority administers it, with funding available to enhance digital inclusion.