Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Herald-Record

    Mid-Hudson Valley weather: Colder, windy weekend ahead

    By Mike Randall, Middletown Times Herald- Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Boln_0wLRCT7y00

    The Mid-Hudson Valley region will see colder temperatures this weekend than it has been used to seeing in recent weeks.

    There will also be a bit of a breeze kicking up Saturday afternoon.

    But for those hoping for relief from those dry conditions that have increased the risk of brush fires, there will be no rain in sight.

    The National Weather Service says Saturday will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties, and the upper 50s in Sullivan County.

    Light west winds will increase in the afternoon, with top speeds of 10 mph in Sullivan and Ulster counties and 13 mph in Orange and Dutchess counties. Sullivan County might see wind gusts of up to 22 mph.

    Saturday night will be mostly clear, with low temperatures in the mid-30's in Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, and right around the freezing mark of 32 in Sullivan County.

    Empire Center: How much are local superintendents paid? See Orange, Ulster, Sullivan County salaries

    According to the National Weather Service, Sunday will be another sunny day, but with cooler temperatures than on Saturday. Daytime highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, and the low 50s in Sullivan County,

    Sunday night will be another mostly clear night, but with freezing temperatures: right at 32 degrees in Orange County, just under freezing at 31 degrees in Ulster and Dutchess counties, and in the upper 20s in Sullivan County.

    Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

    This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Mid-Hudson Valley weather: Colder, windy weekend ahead

    Related Search

    Mid-Hudson ValleyWeather Service reportsWindy conditionsWeekend forecastNational Weather ServicePoughkeepsie Journal

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast16 hours ago
    Thompson Palm Springs Open In Downtown Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune21 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy