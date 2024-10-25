The Mid-Hudson Valley region will see colder temperatures this weekend than it has been used to seeing in recent weeks.

There will also be a bit of a breeze kicking up Saturday afternoon.

But for those hoping for relief from those dry conditions that have increased the risk of brush fires, there will be no rain in sight.

The National Weather Service says Saturday will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties, and the upper 50s in Sullivan County.

Light west winds will increase in the afternoon, with top speeds of 10 mph in Sullivan and Ulster counties and 13 mph in Orange and Dutchess counties. Sullivan County might see wind gusts of up to 22 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with low temperatures in the mid-30's in Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, and right around the freezing mark of 32 in Sullivan County.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday will be another sunny day, but with cooler temperatures than on Saturday. Daytime highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, and the low 50s in Sullivan County,

Sunday night will be another mostly clear night, but with freezing temperatures: right at 32 degrees in Orange County, just under freezing at 31 degrees in Ulster and Dutchess counties, and in the upper 20s in Sullivan County.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Mid-Hudson Valley weather: Colder, windy weekend ahead