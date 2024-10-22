Open in App
    Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash with car in Gardiner

    By Mike Randall, Middletown Times Herald- Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjeZm_0wHZArBW00

    GARDINER - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Gardiner on Sunday afternoon.

    New York State Police said troopers responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of state routes 44/55 and 299 in Gardiner just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

    According to state police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Ford was traveling east on Route 44/55 when he made a left turn onto Route 299, now traveling west.

    State police said the Ford failed to yield the right of way to a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also traveling west, causing the motorcycle to strike the Ford.

    The collision threw the motorcyclist off his vehicle.

    The motorcyclist, who was not identified by state police, was taken from the scene by Gardiner Fire and Rescue to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, where he died from his injuries.

    The Ford's driver was not injured.

    State police said their investigation is continuing. Anyone who might have witnessed the collision is asked to contact state police at 845-344-5300 and reference RMS number NY2400801302.

    Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

    This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash with car in Gardiner

    Art Vandelay
    1d ago
    1 fuck up... by a inattentive douchbag...and an innocent guy is dead...
