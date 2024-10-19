Open in App
    Food Bank fights food insecurity, delivers chef-prepared meals to patients, students

    By Mike Randall, Middletown Times Herald- Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axsuP_0wDNqTU000

    TOWN OF WALLKILL - The Regional Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and Garnet Health Medical Center teamed up Friday to introduce a new product they say will have a major effect in fighting food insecurity in the Hudson Valley.

    The prepackaged meals are the creations of John Doherty, founder of Hope Kitchen and a former executive chef at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

    Doherty introduced his creations at a news conference at Garnet's town of Wallkill campus on Friday. They included macaroni Bolognese, three-bean chili and red beans with rice and chicken.

    Chapter 11: Big Lots is closing even more stores in New York, including these in the mid-Hudson Valley

    Doherty, who studied at the Culinary Institute of America in Dutchess County, believes everyone is entitled to enjoy a quality meal, regardless of their financial situation. They're more nutritious and flavorful than your typical prepackaged food, he said.

    They're also what he calls "shelf stable." The packaging is designed to have a 24-month shelf life.

    They're being distributed through many of the Regional Food Bank's partner agencies, including Garnet's Food as Medicine plan.

    Moira Mencher, Garnet's director of community relations, said patients identified as food insecure are given a large tote bag of food when they are discharged, including Doherty's meals.

    She said 300 patients have received those bags since the program was created a year ago.

    Added Tom Nardacci, CEO of the Regional Food Bank, "To date, Garnet has distributed 13,000 pounds of food through the program. That's half a tractor trailer load."

    Doherty's Hope Kitchen meals also will be distributed to school backpack programs in Orange and Sullivan counties, which provide nutritious meals to about 5,000 children over the weekend, when the meals they get at school are not available.

    "This partnership helps to reduce the stress," said Kori Rogers, a liaison for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District's backpack program. "If they can get a healthy meal in their body, they can learn better."

    Empire Center: How much are local superintendents paid? See Orange, Ulster, Sullivan County salaries

    Rogers said Newburgh is a "high-need district," and every child is eligible for free breakfasts and lunches.

    The district currently has 444 students identified as housing insecure. Of those, 295 are doubled up with family and friends, 105 live in hotels, 14 live in shelters, 29 are in short-term transitional housing and one is homeless but stays with friends.

    Rogers said Newburgh also maintains two on-campus food pantries, at Meadow Hill Global Exploration Magnet School and the main campus of Newburgh Free Academy.

    Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

    This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Food Bank fights food insecurity, delivers chef-prepared meals to patients, students

