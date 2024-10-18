Open in App
    Weekend weather in the mid-Hudson Valley: How warm will it get

    By Mike Randall, Middletown Times Herald- Record,

    2 days ago

    After several days of chilly weather in the area, daytime high temperatures will be at or close to 70 degrees in the mid-Hudson Valley this weekend.

    And there's not a drop of rain in sight, although there might be some early morning frost in some places.

    In fact, the National Weather Service says there will be some patchy areas of frost before 9 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan counties, and before 8 a.m. in Ulster County.

    But after that, Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 60s in all four counties.

    Saturday night will be clear, with lows in the mid-30s.

    Empire Center: How much are local superintendents paid? See Orange, Ulster, Sullivan County salaries

    Sullivan County could see some patchy frost return before 4 a.m. Sunday, but it should be gone by 9 a.m. Dutchess County also could see some patchy frost before 8 a.m. Sunday.

    But after that, Sunday is another sunny day, with high temperatures at or just above 70 degrees in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties, and in the upper 60s in Sullivan County.

    Sunday night will be mostly clear, with low temperatures in the low 40s in all four counties.

    Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

    This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Weekend weather in the mid-Hudson Valley: How warm will it get

