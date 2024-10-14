Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Herald-Record

    Orange County home listings asked for less money in September – see the current median price here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N74iz_0w5vnGwh00

    The median home in Orange County listed for $522,400 in September, down 4.3% from the previous month's $546,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

    Compared to September 2023, the median home list price increased 11.9% from $467,000.

    The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Orange County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.recordonline.com .

    Orange County's median home was 1,996 square feet, listed at $255 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 5.8% from September 2023.

    Listings in Orange County moved steadily, at a median 47 days listed compared to the September national median of 55 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 43 days on the market. Around 382 homes were newly listed on the market in September, a 15.1% increase from 332 new listings in September 2023.

    The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

    Across the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, median home prices rose to $764,000, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,567 square feet, at a list price of $523 per square foot.

    In New York, median home prices were $649,500, a slight decrease from August. The median New York home listed for sale had 1,628 square feet, with a price of $374 per square foot.

    Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,843 square feet, with a price of $227 per square foot.

    The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Orange County home listings asked for less money in September – see the current median price here

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    California protects 1,500 homeowners targeted by predatory real estate scheme
    The HD Post26 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy