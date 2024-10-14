Times Herald-Record Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote

The nominations for the latest Times Record-Herald Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student.

Voting is open until noon Thursday, Oct. 17 on our website.

We will announce the winner at recordonline.com on Friday, Oct. 18 and in the Times Record-Herald on Monday, Oct. 21. Our next poll will publish on Monday, Oct. 21 with a new list of nominees.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and provide the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don't see the poll, please refresh this page.

More: Times Herald-Record Student of the Week: This week's winner touts 95 GPA

And the nominees for the Times Herald-Record Student of the Week are…

Camila Hernandez, Monticello High School : Jennifer Gorr, the principal at Monticello High School, nominated Camila Hernandez, a senior. Gorr says Hernandez is new to Monticello this year.

"She is an exceptional student, putting lots of focus and effort into all her assignments," said Gorr. "I am consistently pleased by her attention to detail and conscientiousness."

Hernandez is also completing community service at Robert J. Kaiser Middle School, working as a translator in a science class for a group of English Language Learner students.

"Because of this, she has really established herself as an asset to our school community," Gorr said.

Mikayla Sobolewski, Port Jervis High School. Kate Oldham, the district's guidance counselor, said, "Since her arrival freshman year she has excelled in all academic subjects and continues to thrive at a very high level academically. Mikayla has challenged herself with an extremely rigorous academic course load. This college-bound student possesses all the key characteristics and attributes that are needed to create success in her future endeavors. These 'intangibles' are what separates her from many of her peers. She possesses a high level of character."

Mikayla also is a member of the varsity volleyball team where she has earned the respect of her teammates and coaches. Her dedication, steady work ethic and determination have led to her team's on-the-court success. Mikayla also is a member of the high school's National Honor Society and Youth in Government.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Times Herald-Record Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote