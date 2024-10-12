Army football vs. UAB score: Live updates from Week 7

The Army football team takes its 5-0 record into a Saturday noon matchup with Alabama Birmingham (1-4) in the programs' first matchup as fellow American Athletic Conference members. The teams met five times between 2000-04 as members of Conference USA, and the Blazers won all five contests.

The Black Knights are coming off a 49-7 win at Tulsa, while the Blazers picked up a fourth loss in a row, a 71-20 beatdown by Tulane.

The game kicks off at noon ET (11 a.m. CT) on CBS Sports Network.

HOW TO WATCH: What channel is Army football at Temple? Time, TV info for Black Knights at Owls

Army vs. UAB score updates

Army vs. UAB time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Time: noon ET (11 a.m. CT)

noon ET (11 a.m. CT) Location: Michie Stadium, West Point

What channel is Army vs. UAB game on today?

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Livestream: CBSsports.com/cbs-sports-network

CBSsports.com/cbs-sports-network Satellite radio: SXM 201 (Army), 381 (UAB)

Army vs. UAB history

Series record: Five games (UAB 5-0)

Five games (UAB 5-0) Army's last win: Never

Never UAB's last win : Nov. 20, 2004, 20-14 in Alabama

Army vs. UAB betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday (USA TODAY Sportsbook)

Spreadline: Army -26.5

Army -26.5 Moneyline: Army -4700/UAB +1485

Army -4700/UAB +1485 O/U: 55 points

Army vs. UAB weather update

The temperature at kickoff will be 69 degrees, going up to 72, with partly sunny conditions.

DEPTH CHART: Injury leads to a lineup tinker: Army football depth chart vs. UAB

Army football schedule 2024

August 30: 42-7 win over Lehigh

Sept. 7: 24-7 win at Florida Atlantic

Sept. 14: 37-14 win over Rice

Sept. 21: idle

Sept. 26: 42-14 win at Temple

Oct. 5: 49-7 win at Tulsa

Oct. 12: vs. UAB, noon (CBSSN)

Oct. 19: vs. East Carolina, noon

Oct. 26: idle

Nov. 2: vs. Air Force, noon

Nov. 9: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 16: idle

Nov. 23: vs. Notre Dame, at Yankee Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30: vs. UTSA, noon

Dec. 14: vs. Navy, in Landover, Md., 3 p.m.

Record: 4-0 (3-0 American Athletic)

Buy Army football tickets this season with StubHub

UAB football schedule 2024

August 29: 41-3 win over Alcorn State

Sept. 7: 32-6 loss at Louisiana Monroe

Sept. 14: 37-27 loss at Arkansas

Sept. 21: idle

Sept. 28: 41-18 loss to Navy

Oct. 5: 71-20 loss to Tulane

Oct. 12: at Army, noon (11 a.m. CT)

Oct. 19: at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oct. 26: idle

Nov. 2: vs. Tulsa, TBD

Nov. 9: vs. Connecticut, TBD

Nov. 16: at Memphis, TBD

Nov. 23: vs. Rice, TBD

Nov. 30: at Charlotte, TBD

Record: 1-4 (0-2 American Athletic)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football vs. UAB score: Live updates from Week 7