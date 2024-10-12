Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Herald-Record

    Army football vs. UAB score: Live updates from Week 7

    By Ken McMillan, Middletown Times Herald- Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XO5XU_0w4BMqTF00

    The Army football team takes its 5-0 record into a Saturday noon matchup with Alabama Birmingham (1-4) in the programs' first matchup as fellow American Athletic Conference members. The teams met five times between 2000-04 as members of Conference USA, and the Blazers won all five contests.

    The Black Knights are coming off a 49-7 win at Tulsa, while the Blazers picked up a fourth loss in a row, a 71-20 beatdown by Tulane.

    The game kicks off at noon ET (11 a.m. CT) on CBS Sports Network.

    HOW TO WATCH: What channel is Army football at Temple? Time, TV info for Black Knights at Owls

    Army vs. UAB score updates

    Army vs. UAB time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • Time: noon ET (11 a.m. CT)
    • Location: Michie Stadium, West Point

    What channel is Army vs. UAB game on today?

    • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
    • Livestream: CBSsports.com/cbs-sports-network
    • Satellite radio: SXM 201 (Army), 381 (UAB)

    Army vs. UAB history

    • Series record: Five games (UAB 5-0)
    • Army's last win: Never
    • UAB's last win : Nov. 20, 2004, 20-14 in Alabama

    Army vs. UAB betting odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday (USA TODAY Sportsbook)

    • Spreadline: Army -26.5
    • Moneyline: Army -4700/UAB +1485
    • O/U: 55 points

    Army vs. UAB weather update

    The temperature at kickoff will be 69 degrees, going up to 72, with partly sunny conditions.

    DEPTH CHART: Injury leads to a lineup tinker: Army football depth chart vs. UAB

    Army football schedule 2024

    • August 30: 42-7 win over Lehigh
    • Sept. 7: 24-7 win at Florida Atlantic
    • Sept. 14: 37-14 win over Rice
    • Sept. 21: idle
    • Sept. 26: 42-14 win at Temple
    • Oct. 5: 49-7 win at Tulsa
    • Oct. 12: vs. UAB, noon (CBSSN)
    • Oct. 19: vs. East Carolina, noon
    • Oct. 26: idle
    • Nov. 2: vs. Air Force, noon
    • Nov. 9: at North Texas, TBD
    • Nov. 16: idle
    • Nov. 23: vs. Notre Dame, at Yankee Stadium, 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 30: vs. UTSA, noon
    • Dec. 14: vs. Navy, in Landover, Md., 3 p.m.
    • Record: 4-0 (3-0 American Athletic)

    Buy Army football tickets this season with StubHub

    UAB football schedule 2024

    • August 29: 41-3 win over Alcorn State
    • Sept. 7: 32-6 loss at Louisiana Monroe
    • Sept. 14: 37-27 loss at Arkansas
    • Sept. 21: idle
    • Sept. 28: 41-18 loss to Navy
    • Oct. 5: 71-20 loss to Tulane
    • Oct. 12: at Army, noon (11 a.m. CT)
    • Oct. 19: at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
    • Oct. 26: idle
    • Nov. 2: vs. Tulsa, TBD
    • Nov. 9: vs. Connecticut, TBD
    • Nov. 16: at Memphis, TBD
    • Nov. 23: vs. Rice, TBD
    • Nov. 30: at Charlotte, TBD
    • Record: 1-4 (0-2 American Athletic)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football vs. UAB score: Live updates from Week 7

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena21 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Jacksonville group raises concerns about fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy