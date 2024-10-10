Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Herald-Record

    Homes in Orange County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Newly released data from Realtor.com for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Orange County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sales price of $445,000.

    The median home sold for $412,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means July, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 7.4% from June.

    Compared to July 2023, the median home sales price was down 0.7% at $412,000 compared to $415,000.

    Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

    Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.recordonline.com .

    Looking only at single-family homes, the $436,750 median selling price in Orange County was down 7.6% in July from $472,500 the month prior. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 0.4% from a median of $435,125.

    Six single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to eight recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

    Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 0.4% in sales price during July to a median of $335,000 from $336,500 in June. Compared to July 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 7.4% from $312,000. Four​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to three recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

    In July, the number of recorded sales in Orange County rose by 2.1% since July 2023 from 327 to 334. All residential home sales totaled to $158.1 million.

    In New York, homes sold at a median of $505,899 during July, up 4.4% from $484,418 in June. There were 12,308 recorded sales across the state during July, up 0.7% from 12,229 recorded sales in July 2023.

    The total value of recorded residential home sales in New York increased by 21.3% from $8.8 billion in June to $10.6 billion this July.

    Out of all residential home sales in New York, 18.57% of homes sold for at least $1 million in July, up from 13.98% in July 2023.

    Sales prices of single-family homes across New York increased by 4% from a median of $447,233 in June to $464,975 in July. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 14.8% from $404,977.

    Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes rose 6.6% from a median of $597,000 in June to $636,290 during July. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 12.6% from the median of $565,226 in July 2023.

    The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Homes in Orange County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Unemployment claims in New York increased last week
    Times Herald-Record1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Will the sky be clear enough to see northern lights Friday? Here's the outlook
    Times Herald-Record1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy