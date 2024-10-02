Vote for the Varsity 845 football players of the week for Sept. 27-28

The Varsity 845 football players of the week polls are online for Sept. 27-28. There will be voting in the large- and small-school divisions.

Information is based on reports to Varsity 845. Coaches are encouraged to provide their game reports in order for athletes to be chosen; they may also nominate one player from their team by Sunday afternoon.

One player per team is eligible each week. Previous winners will be ineligible until the start of postseason play.

Go to RecordOnline.com/sports/high-school and vote as often as you like until Friday, Oct. 5, at 11 p.m. The winners will be announced each week on the @Varsity845 account on X/Twitter. Last week, Brennan Tesseyman of Washingtonville (large) and Justin Mazzie of Burke Catholic (small) won the fan votes. A week earlier, Plexico Brooks of Pine Bush (large) and Liam Gralton of Burke Catholic (small) won.

Varsity 845 Football Player of the Week (large)

(candidates are listed alphabetically)

Jaiseon Barnwell, Newburgh

He completed 10 of 21 throws for 105 yards and one score in the Goldbacks’ 28-14 setback to Monroe-Woodbury on Friday.

Jordan Bishop, Cornwall

He had 25 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns as the Dragons burned Cornwall 34-15 on Friday.

Nate Coulanges, Monroe-Woodbury

He carried the ball 21 times for 163 yards, including a 71-yard scoring run as the Crusaders beat Newburgh 28-14 on Friday.

Brody Frederick, Warwick

He completed 12 of 18 throws for 441 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Lourdes 42-30 on Friday.

Logan McKenna, Valley Central

He had a hand in 12 tackles as the Vikings lost to Pine Bush 34-14 on Friday.

Jack Purvis, Kingston

He completed 19 of 28 throws for 284 yards and two scores as the Tigers bowed to Middletown 44-21 on Friday.

Jaiden Sposito, Pine Bush

He made four catches for 129 yards and tacked on an interception as the Bushmen beat Valley Central 34-14 on Friday.

Aidan Sullivan, Washingtonville

He made seven catches for 68 yards as the Wizards topped Roosevelt 24-14 on Saturday.

Max Wickrath, Minisink Valley

He caught touchdown passes of 50 and 58 yards as the Warriors beat Wallkill 51-14 on Friday.

Javien Williams, Monticello

He had 10 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown as Monticello downed O’Neill 20-6 on Friday.

Varsity 845 Football Player of the Week (small)

Pedro Bonachea, Ellenville

He had a pair of short scoring runs and added a 30-yard TD pass as the Blue Devils fell to Eldred 30-28 on Friday.

Michael Cathcart, Rondout Valley

He posted scoring runs of 58 and 82 yards as the Ganders knocked off Red Hook 42-22 on Saturday.

Josh Fiorello, Burke Catholic

He had 102 yards rushing and a pair of scores as the Eagles blanked Dover 40-0 on Friday.

Dylan Fox, Port Jervis

He completed 14 of 21 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns as the Raiders beat Beacon 49-12 on Friday.

Cole Matteson, Onteora

He had a busy day in a 29-6 win over Ticonderoga on Saturday. He posted five catches for 89 yards and one score, had seven carries for 32 yards and one score, made 8 ½ tackles and forced a fumble.

A.J. Nugent, Highland

He ran 80 yards for a score in the Huskies’ 13-7 win over Spackenkill on Saturday.

Carter Rivieccio, Marlboro

He completed 15 of 19 throws for 223 yards and four touchdowns as the Dukes beat New Paltz 34-14 on Friday.

