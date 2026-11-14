An apple sliced for a lunchbox at 7 a.m. often looks tired by noon, with pale flesh gone tan around the edges. The change is ordinary kitchen chemistry, and a UMass Amherst food scientist has laid out how it works.

According to Scientific American, Lynne McLandsborough, a food science professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, explains that cutting or bruising an apple lets oxygen into the injured tissue. Enzymes called polyphenol oxidase, or PPO, then act on natural phenolic compounds in the fruit and convert them into colorless precursors that go on to form brown compounds. In short, the enzyme behind the browning is PPO, and oxygen sets it to work.

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Oxygen Meets Damaged Tissue

An intact apple skin keeps air out, and inside the fruit the enzyme and the compounds it acts on are kept apart. Wikipedia’s entry on polyphenol oxidase notes that the phenolic compounds are stored in compartments called vacuoles, so damage from cutting, bruising or compression lets the enzyme reach them. Exposure to oxygen during slicing speeds the reaction up.

The same entry says PPO is a copper-containing enzyme found in most fruits and vegetables, with mushrooms, avocados, bananas, lettuce and potatoes among the examples. It describes PPO as the main cause of browning in apples.

The Penn State Extension page on browning of foods frames the process the same way: cutting exposes the flesh to air, and enzymes react with the oxygen to darken it. The name for it is enzymatic browning.

Why Some Varieties Brown Faster

Not every apple darkens at the same speed. McLandsborough told Scientific American that PPO activity and the amount of phenolic compounds can vary between varieties of fruit, with Granny Smith and Red Delicious given as examples of apples that differ.

The Wikipedia entry on enzymatic browning states that the rate of browning tracks the amount of active PPO present, which is why so much food-science research targets the enzyme. It also says apples brown readily because of their high phenolic content.

One variety has gone further than most. Wikipedia reports that Arctic apples were engineered to silence PPO production so that the cut fruit resists browning. For ordinary apples, the variety on the cutting board decides how quickly the tan color appears.

That variety-by-variety difference is a good reason to stay curious at an orchard stand or in the produce aisle. Fall harvest habits at home are the focus of this frenzhub guide to growing fall greens and herbs into winter, for anyone who wants to keep a bit of the harvest going at home. Cabinet space for the tools of that routine is another question, taken up in this craftingyourhome.com list of 8 things never to store under the kitchen sink.

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Acid, Heat and Cold Slow the Reaction

McLandsborough said lemon or pineapple juice slows browning because the juice is acidic and the lower pH reduces PPO activity. Wikipedia’s enzymatic browning entry gives the same chemistry in more detail: PPO works best at roughly pH 5 to 7 and is inhibited below pH 3.

Heat is the other lever. She said blanching apples in boiling water for 4 to 5 minutes nearly eliminates PPO activity, though the heat changes the texture of the fruit. That is a trade-off most cooks would notice, since a blanched slice no longer has the snap of a raw one.

Cold slows the reaction down. According to Wikipedia, refrigeration and freezing reduce the enzyme’s reaction rate, and removing air, as in vacuum or modified-atmosphere packaging, slows browning too. Packaged sliced apples sold in stores lean on that principle. Cold storage for other produce is the topic of a frenzhub piece on how to freeze fresh green beans, and everyday shortcuts like these fill a frenzhub roundup of 20 clever kitchen tricks for home cooks.

Fruit left on the counter browns faster than fruit kept cold, which is one more reason a cleared surface helps. A craftingyourhome.com list of 8 things that do not belong on a kitchen counter covers the clutter side of that routine.

When Browning Is the Point

The same chemistry that dulls a sliced apple is welcome elsewhere. McLandsborough noted that enzymatic browning is desirable in tea, coffee and cocoa. Wikipedia lists black tea and green coffee beans among the cases where PPO-driven browning builds color and flavor, and adds dried figs and raisins to the list.

That detail changes how a brown apple slice reads. The enzyme is not a sign of a ruined fruit so much as the same reaction that gives a cup of black tea its color. In the fruit bowl it is just unwelcome, and in the tea tin it is the whole point of the leaf.

Browning also should not be confused with the toasty colors of cooking. The Wikipedia page on browning as a chemical process separates enzymatic browning, which needs oxygen and an enzyme, from non-enzymatic browning such as caramelization and the Maillard reaction, which are driven by heat. A seared steak and a tan apple slice get their color by different routes.

What the Source Does and Does Not Date

The Scientific American page quoting McLandsborough carries no publication date, so the explanation is presented here as long-standing food science rather than as news. The UMass directory lists McLandsborough as a professor in the Department of Food Science at UMass Amherst, where her research focuses on food safety.

The core points hold up across the other sources reviewed: oxygen, damaged tissue and the PPO enzyme explain the color change, and variety, acidity, heat and cold change how fast it happens.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Ivar Leidus – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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