A cupboard in a home with a toddler often holds a few cartons of grab-and-go snack bars, the kind that get tossed into a diaper bag or handed back in the car seat. One brand has now pulled every box it makes of a single toddler product, and parents are being asked to check the shelf.

Once Upon a Farm of Berkeley, California, is recalling all lots and all varieties of Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars, the company announced on Oct. 30, 2026, and the FDA published the notice on Nov. 2, 2026. The bars were sold online and in retail stores nationwide, including Puerto Rico, and the recall covers expired product that may still be on shelves.

LironOmri12 – CC0/Wikimedia Commons (generic snack bars, not the recalled product)

The Reason Behind the Recall

According to the FDA notice, the company says the bars can quickly absorb saliva and turn into a dry, sticky mass while being chewed, creating a choking hazard for toddlers aged 1.5 to 2.5 years. The recall followed 3 consumer complaints of choking. The notice says no injuries have been reported.

That wording is the company’s explanation as published by the agency. Recalls often name a few lot codes or a narrow date range, but this one names none, because every lot of every variety is included. A brand-wide pull leaves a simple instruction for the pantry: if the box says Tractor Wheels, it is part of the recall.

Which Flavors and Package Sizes Are Included

Three flavors are named: Strawberry, Pumpkin and Beet; Apple, Sweet Potato and Spinach; and Banana, Pumpkin and Cauliflower. The notice lists seven retail packages by size and UPC code.

Strawberry, Pumpkin and Beet comes in a 5-count carton of 3.35 ounces (UPC 81000351261) and a 10-count carton of 6.7 ounces (UPC 810003512932). Apple, Sweet Potato and Spinach comes in the same two sizes, with UPC 81000351260 for the 5-count and UPC 810003512840 for the 10-count. Banana, Pumpkin and Cauliflower is listed in the 5-count size only, with UPC 81000351262.

Two variety packs are also part of the recall. The 20-count pack of 13.4 ounces holds Strawberry and Apple flavors (UPC 810003512918), and the 30-count pack of 20.1 ounces holds all three flavors (UPC 810003512925). Three online-only sampler packs that contain 5-count cartons of Tractor Wheels are included as well: the Organic Baby and Toddler Snack Sampler in 9-count (case code 10810003513670) and 12-count (10810003513694) sizes, and the Organic Ultimate Snack Sampler in a 15-count size (10810003513687).

Parents of preschoolers who build snack drawers around a few reliable cartons may find the weekly rotation in easy lunch ideas for kindergarten useful for filling the gap on the shelf once the recalled cartons come out. In households with several children, where snack stashes spread across bags, bins and bedrooms, the shared-supply habits in signs someone grew up in a big family household will sound familiar.

Dates From 10/30/2026 to 8/26/2027

Unexpired Tractor Wheels bars carry Best If Used By dates from 10/30/2026 through 8/26/2027, the FDA notice says. Because expired product is covered too, a carton with an older date printed on the back belongs in the recall as well.

The range matters for a practical reason. Snack cartons tend to migrate to the back of a cupboard, into a pantry bin, a school bag or a glove box, and a date that ran out months ago does not take a carton out of the recall. A few minutes with the shelf, the lunchbox pile and the car cover the usual hiding places. A seasonal sort like the one described in best practices for seasonal storage turns up strays in the process, and a cupboard sort can also surface the kind of items covered in 8 things never to store under the kitchen sink. Keeping the receipt or order confirmation for a refund is the same habit that shows up in a list of clever frugal living tips.

Wilfredor – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

What the Notice Tells Shoppers to Do

The FDA notice says not to open or serve the product. It directs shoppers to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can also email care@uponafarm.com or call 1-888-983-1606, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific time and Saturday from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

For households that bought the bars online, the online sampler packs on the list are the ones to look for in the order history.

A Berkeley Brand, and Where Recall Notices Appear

Once Upon a Farm describes itself on its website as bringing farm-fresh flavor to fridges, freezers and pantries. Its listings include organic baby food pouches, frozen meals, oat bars and pantry snacks for kids from babies through big kids. The brand is based in Berkeley, a city on the east side of San Francisco Bay in northern Alameda County that had about 124,321 residents in the 2020 census.

The recall touches only the Tractor Wheels line, per the FDA notice. The brand’s pouches, frozen meals and other bars are not named in it.

The FDA keeps a running list of food recalls on its recalls, market withdrawals and safety alerts page, and a separate hub for food recalls, outbreaks and emergencies. Both pages carry the agency’s own notices, which come from the companies involved and are posted with product descriptions, codes and consumer instructions.

The recall itself is narrow: one product line, three flavors, seven retail sizes and three online samplers, all pulled on the company’s announcement dated Oct. 30, 2026. Shoppers who find a carton on the shelf have a clear next step in the FDA notice: leave it unopened and take it back for a refund.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Vegan Feast Catering – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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