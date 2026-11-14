By the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the oven is often booked for a pie, the counter is crowded with half-chopped celery, and nobody has the patience left for peeling 4 pounds of potatoes. The Fresh Market sells a way around that kitchen crunch, and its order window is still open on Nov. 14.

The grocer’s Traditional Holiday Turkey Meal costs $109.99 and serves 8 to 10 people, according to a Nov. 11, 2026 roundup of pre-made Thanksgiving dinners from Hip2Save. Online orders are open until Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET, while supplies last, with pickup set for Nov. 23 through 26, The Fresh Market’s Thanksgiving page says.

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What Comes in the $109.99 Meal

The Traditional Holiday Turkey Meal is built around a fully cooked turkey of 10 to 12 pounds. Hip2Save listed the rest of the box as 4 pounds of Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, 3 pounds of traditional herb stuffing, 30 ounces of homestyle turkey gravy, a pound of cranberry relish with walnuts and a dozen butter and egg dinner rolls.

The grocer’s own holiday meals listing shows the turkey, the potatoes and the stuffing for the same $109.99 meal and marks it as pickup only. The serving size of 8 to 10 comes from the Hip2Save listing. The Fresh Market’s page does not state a headcount for this meal.

Spread across 8 to 10 guests, the price works out to about $11 to $13.75 a person for the whole spread. That figure comes from simple division, not from the retailer. For hosts who have priced a turkey, three sides and a bag of rolls separately, the per-person number is worth setting beside a grocery receipt, and a set of frugal living tips covers other ways to trim a holiday bill, and a list of wallet-friendly life hacks does the same for everyday spending.

Order by Nov. 24 at 2 P.M. ET, Pick Up Nov. 23 to 26

The Thanksgiving page says orders must be placed online by Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET, while supplies last. Pickup runs Nov. 23 through 26. That makes the last pickup day Thanksgiving itself, because Thanksgiving in the United States falls on the fourth Thursday of November, which is Nov. 26 this year. The Nov. 24 cutoff is a Tuesday, two days before the holiday.

Because the page says supplies are limited, the deadline works as a ceiling and not as a promise, which matters most to hosts who keep the same holiday traditions every year and expect the same box to be there. The page sends shoppers to a pre-order button on the catering page, and it links two reheating guides: one for holiday meals and ingredients, and one for entrees, sides and platters.

Hosts who still want to cook one dish at home can free up the oven with an air fryer or toaster oven, a comparison Frenz Hub ran ahead of the holiday. A ready-made turkey box leaves the oven open for a pie or a pan of rolls, which is the kind of trade many hosts, especially in households with family traditions they hold dear, are looking for by the last week of November.

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Five Other Holiday Meals Share the Page

The $109.99 box is not the only option on The Fresh Market’s holiday meals listing. All of the meals are pickup only, and the page lists these prices.

The Essential Holiday Turkey Meal costs $79.99 and centers on a fully cooked turkey breast of 2.75 pounds, with 2 pounds of Yukon Gold whipped potatoes and 2 pounds of traditional herb stuffing. The Ultimate Holiday Ham and Turkey Meal costs $199.99 and pairs a 10-to-12-pound turkey with a 3.5-pound boneless sliced ham and 6 pounds of whipped potatoes.

For a ham table, the Traditional Holiday Ham Meal costs $119.99 and features a 9-pound spiral-sliced bone-in honey ham, white cheddar scalloped potatoes and roasted butternut squash. The Essential Holiday Ham Meal costs $79.99 and has a 3.5-pound boneless sliced ham with smaller portions of the same scalloped potatoes and squash. The Holiday Prime Rib Meal costs $59.99 and includes 1.5 pounds of fully cooked prime rib, 2 twice-baked potatoes and green beans with butter sauce and crispy onions.

Members of the TFM Rewards program save $10 on the Ultimate meal and $5 on the prime rib meal at pickup, the page says. A discount like that is one of the small savings that add up across a holiday week of shopping.

Handling Leftovers From a 10-Pound Bird

A turkey that feeds 8 to 10 people usually leaves some behind, and the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has plain rules for that. Its leftovers guidance says to refrigerate food within 2 hours of cooking or of taking it off a warming appliance, and within 1 hour when the air is above 90 F.

The same page says refrigerated leftovers keep for 3 to 4 days and should be reheated to 165 F, measured with a food thermometer. Sauces, soups and gravies should be brought to a rolling boil when reheated. Those limits make the end of the meal the moment to act: containers go into the refrigerator once plates are cleared, not after the football game.

Households with long-standing family traditions often have a leftovers ritual too, whether it is a turkey sandwich on Friday or a pot of soup on Saturday. A pre-made box tends to leave the same pile of drumsticks and stuffing, so the routine carries over unchanged.

A Greensboro Grocer With 160 Stores

The Fresh Market began on March 5, 1982, in Greensboro, North Carolina, founded by Ray and Beverly Berry, according to Wikipedia. The chain is still headquartered there and runs about 160 stores across the Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.

The Fresh Market’s page keeps the plan simple: order by Nov. 24, pick up between Nov. 23 and 26, and carve on Thanksgiving Day.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Peachyeung316 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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