The lunch line moves quickly in most cafeterias: a tray slides along the rail, a scoop of something hot lands on it, and a student taps in a number at the register. In 9 states, that last step no longer involves a family paying anything, because every student gets lunch at school at no charge.

Those states are California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Vermont. Propel lists them as the states with universal free school lunch, and Michigan Public named the same 9 states in a Sept. 3, 2026, report on permanent universal free school meals.

U.S. Department of Agriculture – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

From California and Colorado to New York and Vermont

The list stretches across the country. California and Colorado sit in the West, New Mexico in the Southwest, Michigan and Minnesota in the Midwest, and Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont in the Northeast. In each of them, free lunch is a standing program, not a pilot, according to the reports above.

Propel’s list covers the 2025-26 school year, and the Michigan Public article from early September 2026 repeated the same group. For families in those states, that means no application for free or reduced-price lunch is needed, and a school lunch line does not need to track who can pay.

Some Programs Add Free Breakfast

Lunch is not always the only meal. Propel says some of the states also include free breakfast as part of their universal programs, though the page does not say which ones. A parent who wants to know whether the morning meal is included will need to check the state’s education department or the child’s school.

For a household budget, the difference is easy to count. A school week has five lunches and, in some places, five breakfasts, and a family with two or three children can add up the savings quickly against a packed lunch of homemade sandwiches, fruit and snacks. Packing a lunch becomes a choice rather than a budget requirement. Families who want to put the savings in context can look at tips in 26 easy ways to save money fast, the shortcuts in 15 wallet-friendly life hacks, or the habits in money lessons many people wish their parents had taught them.

School kitchens are staffed by people who care about the line moving smoothly, and their jobs sometimes make news of their own, as in the story of a school cook sent home over her nails. Whether lunch is free or paid, the person behind the counter is usually the one who knows how the program works in that building.

A Federal Route for Schools in Other States

Outside those 9 states, a school can still offer free meals to every student through the Community Eligibility Provision. According to Michigan Public, the program helps pay for universal free meals at a school or district when at least 25 percent of students take part in assistance programs such as SNAP. At 62.5 percent or higher, the federal government covers the full cost.

The USDA’s page on the provision calls it a non-pricing meal service option for schools and districts in low-income areas. It lets a school serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without household meal applications. A district must elect the option by June 30 for the following school year, and the USDA keeps a state list of eligible schools and districts.

For parents in states not on the list, the most useful step is a phone call or a visit to the district’s website. A school might participate in the Community Eligibility Provision even when the state does not run a statewide program, which would make lunch free for every student there regardless of household income.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Lance Cheung/Visual Information Photographer/USDA – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Where the Income Lines Still Apply

Elsewhere, family income decides. Michigan Public reports that free meals are available to families at or below 130 percent of the poverty line, which is $42,900 for a family of four in 2026, and reduced-price meals extend up to $61,050. The article adds that more than 49,000 public schools took part in the Community Eligibility Provision as of the 2024-25 school year.

The same report notes that dozens of schools, including districts in San Antonio, Houston and Miami-Dade County, ended universal free meals this school year. That variation is a reason for parents in other states to ask their own district rather than assume.

How a 1946 Law Built the Lunch Line

The nationwide school lunch program has deep roots. Wikipedia says President Harry S. Truman signed the National School Lunch Act in 1946, creating a program that provides low-cost or free lunches to qualified students through subsidies to schools, and that it also helped support food prices by absorbing farm surpluses. The program served nearly 29.4 million students in the 2023-24 school year, and 21.1 million of them received free or reduced-price lunches.

The school meal history goes back further. Philadelphia and Boston were the first U.S. cities to start school lunches, and the federal government began its involvement during the New Deal, running lunches through the Works Progress Administration from 1935 to 1942. Today the USDA administers the program, and Wikipedia says it operates in more than 101,000 schools and residential institutions and serves over 31 million children each school day.

The USDA page also points districts to a CEP Slider Tool, which estimates free and paid claiming percentages from the share of students identified as eligible through programs such as SNAP. For parents, the takeaway is practical: the 9 states on the list are the places where free lunch for everyone is set by state policy, and in every other state it depends on the district.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

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