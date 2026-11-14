The countertop air fryer oven has become the appliance that does everything from reheating pizza to crisping a tray of wings, and it tends to stay plugged in near the toaster all week. A recall announced on Nov. 5, 2026, by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission puts one popular model from Target on a different list: the one with a stop-using notice attached.

Target sold 175,951 Gourmia 9-slice air fryer ovens that are now recalled. According to the CPSC recall notice, the oven door can close suddenly when bumped, which can burn hands while hot food is being removed. Owners are told to stop using the oven and contact Gourmia for a free repair kit sent by mail, at 888-834-0092 or through gourmia.com/recall.asp.

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Matching the Label to the Model Number

The recall covers the Gourmia Stainless Steel Digital 9-Slice Air Fryer Oven, model GTF7530, with the UPC 810002862779. The model number and label codes from 3021 to 0126 are printed on a label on the back of the unit, so checking takes only a moment of turning the oven around on the counter.

The CPSC says the ovens were sold at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from October 2021 through June 2026, for about $150. The recall is numbered 27-069. ConsumerAffairs repeated the model, the quantity, the retailer and the repair-kit remedy in its Nov. 6 recall roundup.

57 Door Reports and 40 Burn Incidents

The CPSC notice includes the company’s incident count. Gourmia has received 57 reports of doors closing unexpectedly, and 40 of those incidents involved burns to hands or wrists. The agency describes the hazard in plain mechanical terms: a bump to the oven can swing the door shut while a person is reaching in or pulling a hot tray out.

That is a common moment in a busy kitchen, with oven mitts on, a tray in one hand and a family member walking past. It is also why the remedy is a physical part rather than a software fix or a cleaning step. The mailed kit includes an added doorstop and installation instructions, which changes how the door behaves when it is bumped.

A Busy Month for Kitchen and Home Recalls

The Gourmia notice arrives amid several recalls aimed at the holiday season. Recent coverage includes high chairs sold at Walmart and Target and about 265,000 fire pits sold at several home-improvement and big-box stores.

Target itself is a large retailer. Wikipedia lists its headquarters in Minneapolis, its first store opening in Roseville, Minnesota, on May 1, 1962, and nearly 2,000 U.S. stores. For an owner of the recalled oven, the practical steps are shorter: confirm the model, stop using it, and request the kit.

Why the Air Fryer Oven Took Over the Counter

The appliance is a relatively new category. Wikipedia says Dutch engineer Fred van der Weij invented the air fryer in 2006 and that Philips launched its Airfryer at IFA Berlin in 2010. The oven style that Gourmia sells is different from a basket model: these units typically hold about 24 liters, have multiple racks and add baking, grilling, broiling, toasting and rotisserie functions.

That versatility is the appeal. A single appliance can handle a tray of roasted vegetables and a small batch of rolls, which is why the category shows up on holiday wish lists and in lists of appliances worth buying new rather than secondhand. It also means the door gets opened, closed and bumped constantly.

Shoppers who rely on air fryers for holiday cooking can compare the options in a guide to the best air fryer toaster ovens or read tips on using an air fryer combo, though anyone with a recalled oven should wait for the repair kit before cooking in it.

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The sales window is long. From October 2021 through June 2026, the oven was on Target’s shelves and website for nearly five years, so an owner might have received it as a gift, bought it during a sale or inherited it from a relative who upgraded. The recall notice applies no matter when in that window the oven was bought, as long as the model number and label code match.

The ovens were also a mid-priced purchase. At about $150, the stainless steel model sat well above a basic toaster oven, which is part of why many owners keep it on the counter for daily use rather than storing it in a cabinet. A daily-use appliance is the kind where a stop-using notice is easy to miss, and a household that never reads recall roundups can go months without hearing about it.

Claiming the Free Repair Kit

Gourmia’s phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the CPSC notice also points owners to the company’s recall page. The importer is The Steelstone Group LLC, which does business as Gourmia, in Brooklyn, New York. Until the kit arrives, the instruction is the same: stop using the oven.

Recalls like this one are usually voluntary. Wikipedia says the CPSC, an independent agency created in 1972, works with companies on a corrective action that reaches every owner, and that common remedies include returning products for a replacement or, less often, a refund, while others involve cleaning instructions or a software patch. Here the remedy is a repair kit, and no return to Target is mentioned in the notice. Wikipedia also notes that most recalls retrieve only a small share of the affected products, which makes word of mouth useful: a neighbor, a sibling or a friend who received one of these ovens as a gift may not have seen the notice.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Infrogmation – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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