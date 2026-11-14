Plenty of Veterans Day offers vanish by the time the weekend arrives, which makes the ones with a long tail easy to miss. A free appetizer is the sort of perk that tends to get used when a group of friends or a family finally picks a night out.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has one with a window that runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 14, 2026. According to KTVU’s Veterans Day 2026 deals roundup, published Nov. 4 and updated Nov. 5, the chain is offering a free appetizer with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée during that stretch. The Passionate Penny Pincher roundup of Veterans Day freebies lists the same dates for veterans who dine in, so the offer is live on Nov. 14 with about a month left to use it.

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A Free Appetizer With Any Regular-Priced Entrée

The core of the offer is easy to state: buy one regular-priced entrée, and an appetizer comes free. KTVU’s report says the offer carries on after Veterans Day, running through Dec. 14. That makes the total window 33 days counting both Nov. 12 and Dec. 14, which spans Thanksgiving weekend and the first weeks of holiday shopping season.

The phrase “regular-priced” is worth noticing. It suggests that discounted combos and limited-time bundles may not qualify, though the roundups do not explain which menu items are excluded. A question to the server before ordering settles it, and so does a look at the menu for items marked as specials. Since the free item is an appetizer, it also helps to decide in advance whether the table wants something to share or a starter for one.

Two Roundups, Two Ways of Describing Who Qualifies

The wording differs a little by source. KTVU, whose article was also carried by sister Fox stations, says BJ’s is honoring current and former military members, and on Veterans Day itself, Wednesday, Nov. 11, that meant a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with dine-in at all locations. For the Nov. 12 to Dec. 14 appetizer offer, the article does not say whether it is limited to military guests.

The Passionate Penny Pincher roundup describes the offer as for veterans who dine in from Nov. 12 through Dec. 14, listing a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie plus a free appetizer with an entrée. Neither roundup states a proof-of-service requirement. Because the sources do not agree on every detail, a veteran planning a visit may want to call the local restaurant first, a step that costs a minute and avoids a surprise at the table.

A word on the chain’s roots: because BJ’s began as a pizzeria, pizza is a natural pick for a starter or the table. Home cooks who want the same idea in a backyard can read about the best outdoor pizza ovens, and anyone feeling nostalgic about restaurant staples can browse foods from the ’60s that boomers loved. Good manners help too, and simple etiquette tips for being a perfect houseguest carry over to the dining room more than they might seem to.

Picking the Appetizer and the Table

A free starter changes how a table orders. A party of two can share it, a bigger group can add a second round, and a solo diner gets an easy way to sample something extra. Many diners fall into a rut at restaurants, a pattern explored in a list of traits of people who always order the same thing, and a no-cost starter is a low-stakes way to break it. Anyone building a shared platter might also enjoy a story about a caterer, a 6-foot charcuterie board and a wedding, which shows how seriously people take the first course.

Where the Pizookie Fits In

The Chocolate Chunk Pizookie is the dessert tied to the chain’s name; Wikipedia’s entry on the company calls the Pizookie a signature dessert. The separate entry on the dessert describes a pizookie as a skillet cookie, a cookie cake baked in a skillet or other deep-sided pan. The name combines “pizza” and “cookie,” and BJ’s Restaurants sells skillet cookies under the trade name. The entry says they are usually served warm in the baking pan, often with ice cream or other toppings.

On the timing of the Pizookie, the sources split. KTVU places the free Pizookie on Nov. 11 only. The Penny Pincher listing ties it to the later window. Readers can regard the appetizer as the offer both outlets agree on, and ask about the Pizookie when ordering.

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A Chain That Started as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria

Wikipedia’s entry on BJ’s Restaurants says the company was founded in 1978 by Jim Kozen and Leonard Allenstein, with the first restaurant opening in Santa Ana, California, as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria. The headquarters are in Huntington Beach, California. As of December 2022, the entry says, the chain had 215 restaurants in 29 states, so the 2026 count may differ.

That footprint matters for a limited-window offer. A veteran in a state with a BJ’s has a month to use it, but participation can vary by location, and the roundups say nothing about whether every restaurant honors it. The safest plan is a call ahead, a dine-in visit between Nov. 12 and Dec. 14, and a regular-priced entrée on the order.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Abhiramakella – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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