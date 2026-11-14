The check lands on the table, the pen hovers over the tip line, and a quiet question goes unasked: how much of this server’s pay is already covered? The answer depends heavily on which state the restaurant sits in.

A U.S. Department of Labor tipped-wage page dated Nov. 5, 2026 lists seven states where employers must pay the full state minimum wage in cash before tips: Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Guam is also on the list. Montana comes with a condition that the page spells out, covered below, so that state is the one exception to a plain reading of the rule.

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The Seven States With No Tip Credit

In most of the country, an employer can count a worker’s tips toward the minimum wage, a setup known as a tip credit. In the seven states above, that credit is not available. The hourly wage on the pay stub is the full state minimum, and tips come on top of it. The Wikipedia entry on the minimum wage in the United States describes the same group of seven states and Guam, saying tips do not offset the employer’s wage obligation there.

Montana is the state with a wrinkle. According to the Labor Department page, employers there with gross annual sales over $110,000 pay $10.85, while businesses outside the federal wage law with sales of $110,000 or less pay $4.00. In other words, the full-wage rule covers most Montana restaurants but not every very small operation.

What the Rest of the Map Looks Like

Elsewhere, the cash wage can be far lower. The same Labor Department page lists $5.49 an hour in Michigan and $5.50 in Ohio, the latter for employers with annual gross receipts of $405,000 or more. The federal cash wage for tipped workers is $2.13 an hour, a figure that has been in place since Sept. 1, 1991, according to Wikipedia.

That lower wage comes with a safety net. Under federal law, as Wikipedia summarizes it, an employer must make up any shortfall if a worker’s wages plus tips do not reach the $7.25 federal minimum, which has not changed since July 24, 2009. The numbers shift again where a state sets a higher minimum, because the higher state rate applies, and some cities add their own.

Pay is only one of the unwritten rules of eating out. A list of red flags when dining at a restaurant and a collection of outrageous reasons people were kicked out of restaurants both lean on the dining-room etiquette that pay rules sit underneath. Even food rules travel differently across borders, as laws and rules about food in other countries shows.

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Why the Tip Line Looks Different Across States

None of this tells a diner what to leave. Tipping customs are a matter of personal choice and local habit, and the Labor Department page is about what employers must pay, not what customers owe. What the page does explain is why two servers carrying the same plates can have very different pay structures depending on the state line.

It also helps explain why tipping disputes tend to flare up online. A diner who learns a restaurant added an automatic charge, for instance, may feel differently depending on how the staff are paid, a theme in a story about an 18 percent gratuity on a dinner for five. Another example is a Charleston server’s TikTok about a 9 percent tip, a reminder that tips are a daily topic for people who work the floor.

Three Wage Numbers Heading Into 2027

For three of the seven states, the next change is already on the calendar. Experian’s employer-services roundup of 2027 minimum wage changes, published Oct. 9, 2026, lists California rising from $16.90 to $17.40 and Minnesota from $11.41 to $11.87. Washington’s statewide rate is $17.73, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Experian’s table does not give exact effective dates for the California and Minnesota changes, though it says most changes take effect Jan. 1. It also notes that Alaska’s rate moves from $14.00 to $15.00 on July 1, 2027, not Jan. 1. In a no-credit state, those figures are the cash wage a server sees before a single tip is counted, which is a very different starting point from $2.13.

How to Read a Menu and a Pay Stub

For anyone dining out, the practical takeaway is modest. The rules decide how much of a server’s hourly pay comes from the employer and how much depends on tips. They do not set menu prices, and individual restaurants choose their own prices and policies.

For servers moving between states, the same logic applies in reverse. A job in Nevada, Oregon or Washington starts at the full minimum in cash, while a job in Michigan or Ohio starts at $5.49 or $5.50 with tips filling the gap. The Labor Department page, last dated Nov. 5, 2026, is the place to confirm the current figure for any state before an accepted offer or a menu budget.

Because wage rules change, the date matters. The figures here come from the Labor Department page and Experian’s October roundup, and a state or city can adjust its rate on a schedule that differs from the listing.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: safaritravelplus – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

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