Somewhere between the turkey order and the pie plan, many Thanksgiving hosts run into the same wall: one more main dish than the oven can handle. A boxed centerpiece that goes in frozen and comes out golden is the sort of shortcut that tends to get attention in November.

Trader Joe’s has brought back one of those shortcuts. The Turkey & Stuffing En Croute costs $16.99, weighs about 2.5 pounds and is labeled to serve eight, according to The Takeout, which reported on Oct. 29, 2026 that the item returned after being discontinued. The same report says Trader Joe’s is expected to carry it through December, so the Nov. 14 weekend still falls well inside that stretch.

Harrison Keely – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Turkey Breast and Cornbread Stuffing Wrapped in Puff Pastry

The Takeout describes the product as boneless turkey breast and cornbread stuffing wrapped in buttery puff pastry. The name is French: “en croute” means “in crust,” as The Daily Meal explained in its Nov. 4, 2026 roundup of new Trader Joe’s products. That roundup also lists the item in the freezer aisle at the same $16.99 price.

The math works out to roughly $2.12 a serving if the label count of eight holds. Shoppers who plan with a written list, a habit described in traits of people who never shop without one, can pencil that figure in early. The Takeout added a caution, noting that some readers say the portion feels closer to a meal for one or two people. The label figure and the shopper experience do not always match, and a household with big appetites may want a second side or a backup.

Thaw for 24 Hours, Then Bake

Both outlets give the same basic directions. The roll goes into the refrigerator for 24 hours to thaw, and then it bakes in the oven. The Daily Meal puts the baking time at one hour. That means a Thursday dinner needs the box moved from freezer to fridge on Wednesday, a detail that is easy to miss during a busy week. Home cooks who like small timing tricks can find more in 20 clever kitchen tricks for home cooks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says on its safe minimum internal temperature chart that poultry and stuffing both belong at 165 degrees Fahrenheit, measured with a food thermometer. A golden crust is not proof of that number, and a thermometer reading in the center takes only a few seconds. The agency’s page on safe defrosting methods lists the refrigerator as one of the approved ways to thaw frozen poultry, which matches the 24-hour instruction on the box.

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The Gravy Packet and Cranberry Sauce Did Not Come Along

One detail separates this version from earlier ones in shoppers’ memories. The Takeout reported that the meal used to include a gravy packet and cranberry sauce, but the current packaging and ingredient list do not mention either. A reader quoted by the outlet wrote that it “used to come with a gravy packet & cranberry sauce.”

For a host planning the table, that means gravy and a cranberry side are separate shopping items. Even among Thanksgiving traditions that everyone pretends are not weird, a cranberry dish in some form tends to survive. The oven is also worth a thought: one more dish in the rotation competes with the turkey and the casseroles, which is why many cooks look at ways to free up the oven on Thanksgiving before the big day. Gravy and cranberry sauce can be a place to save, and shoppers who chase markdowns may want to see how one meal-prep creator describes Kroger clearance shopping.

Other Thanksgiving Prices on the Same November List

The Daily Meal’s roundup of 18 Trader Joe’s products from Nov. 4 puts the En Croute in context with the sides around it. Creamy Corn is listed at $3.99 for a 14-ounce bag, Cornbread Muffins at $5.49 for four, and Apple Crumble Pie at $7.99, a dessert the roundup says serves six.

Put together, the En Croute, a bag of Creamy Corn, a pack of muffins and the pie add up to $34.46 before tax, using the listed prices. Prices at individual stores can vary, so the number is a rough guide rather than a receipt.

A Chain Built on Its Own Label

Trader Joe’s is a good home for a product like this because so much of the store is its own. Wikipedia’s entry on the chain lists 661 locations in 43 states and the District of Columbia as of Aug. 18, 2026, and says about 80 percent of its roughly 4,000 items carry Trader Joe’s brand names. The first store under the Trader Joe’s name opened in 1967 in Pasadena, California, according to the same entry.

That private-label model explains why seasonal items come and go quickly, and why a shopper who spots a favorite in the freezer may not see it again in January. The Takeout’s report that this one is expected to stay through December is useful for planning, but “expected” is not a promise, and stock at each store can sell through sooner.

For anyone eyeing the box this weekend, the details to confirm are simple: the $16.99 price, the 24-hour fridge thaw, a gravy and cranberry plan, and a thermometer. Everything else, as with most Thanksgiving shortcuts, comes down to how many people are coming and how many leftovers are wanted afterward.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: FEMA/Dennis Pinkham – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

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