The Friday-night restaurant habit has a way of slipping. A week with a full fridge turns into two, takeout covers a late Tuesday, and a reservation that once felt routine starts to feel like an event.

New numbers from Gallup put a figure on the shift. Only 39% of U.S. adults now eat at a restaurant at least weekly, down from 53% in 2019 and 47% in 2022, according to the pollster’s Consumption Habits survey, fielded July 1-19, 2026, and published Oct. 21, 2026.

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From 53% in 2019 to 39% Today

Gallup described 39% as a new low in its trend and well below the closest pre-pandemic reading of 53% in 2019. The only reading taken during the pandemic came in July 2021, when about half of adults said their shopping and dining habits were already back to normal.

The survey was based on telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,200 adults in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points. Gallup, which Wikipedia says was founded by George Gallup in 1935, has asked about grocery shopping in its July survey since 2017 and added dining out in 2018.

A drop of 14 points since 2019 changes the math for chains and for households alike. The restaurant red flags that diners watch for, collected in a list of 22 warning signs when dining out, matter more when each meal out is a choice, not a habit.

A Few Times a Year or Less Doubles to 20%

The other end of the scale moved too. The share of adults who dine out a few times a year or less doubled from 10% in 2019 to 20%. Only 4% say they never eat a meal out, so a restaurant meal remains part of nearly every adult’s year.

A home kitchen with a capable oven helps households that cook more, as a comparison of air fryers and toaster ovens that free up the main oven points out. Taken together, the numbers describe a stretch in the middle of the dial. Weekly diners are fewer, occasional diners are more common, and almost no one has given up restaurants entirely. A household that used to book a table every Friday may now book one a month and cook the rest, a pattern the survey suggests but does not measure directly.

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Weekly Takeout Holds at 31%

Takeout has not followed the same path. Weekly takeout ordering rose to 39% in 2021 and has since returned to its 2018 level of 31%, Gallup said. Weekly use of meal-preparation kits remains rare, at 3%, consistent with readings since 2019.

A meal kit is a subscription service that ships portioned ingredients and recipes for cooking at home, and Wikipedia traces the model to Denmark in 2003. Its 3% weekly share has held steady since 2019.

Morning routines are shifting too, a debate playing out in a story about coffee drinkers on TikTok who want shops open by 5:30 a.m., and some households respond by setting up a home breakfast station. Takeout and cheap dinners at home sometimes overlap, as in the story of a laid-off San Diego man who bakes 15 pizzas a week in his apartment, where a home kitchen turned into a small food business.

Store Trips Hit a Trend Low of 74% as Online Orders Reach 15%

Grocery habits moved in tandem. Weekly in-person grocery shopping fell to a trend-low 74%, from 82% in 2022, and the share going once or twice a month rose from 15% to 21%. At the same time, 15% of adults order groceries online at least weekly, up from 4% in 2019. An online grocer takes orders through websites or apps, and customers either collect them or have them delivered.

Among lower-income adults, weekly online grocery ordering nearly tripled since 2022, from 4% to 11%. Gallup said the rise in online ordering roughly matches the drop in weekly store trips, but the survey cannot show whether the same people made that switch. It also does not measure how much shoppers buy through each channel.

The Census Bureau estimated e-commerce at 17.1% of total retail sales, seasonally adjusted, in the second quarter of 2026, in a release dated Aug. 18, 2026. That covers all retail, not only groceries, but it shows how large the online channel has grown.

What Menu Prices Add to the Picture

The USDA Economic Research Service forecasts food-away-from-home prices up 3.5% in 2026 and 2.8% in 2027, versus 2.3% for groceries in 2026, in an outlook updated Oct. 23, 2026. Menu prices are climbing faster than grocery prices, one reason a restaurant meal can look like a splurge.

Gallup did not ask why people eat out less, so price is context, not a finding. The same release notes that the 11-point increase in weekly online ordering since 2019 roughly matches a nine-point drop in weekly in-store shopping. Gallup instead pointed to convenience, noting that pickup and delivery, which many Americans adopted during the pandemic, may be what continues to draw shoppers online.

The takeaway is a picture of a more selective American table. Fewer adults eat out weekly, more eat out only a few times a year, takeout is back to its earlier level, and the weekly grocery trip is shrinking as online orders grow.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Basile Morin – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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