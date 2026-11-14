A Friday dinner reservation used to be the easy decision. For a growing number of older households, it has become the line in the budget that gets crossed out first, while the freezer and the pantry shelf start doing more of the work.

Among adults 50 and older, 44% say they cut back on eating out “much more often,” compared with 37% of adults under 50, according to a Humantel survey reported by AARP on March 31, 2026. Takeout followed the same pattern, with 41% of the older group pulling back versus 36% of younger adults.

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The 44% and 37% Gap on Eating Out

The survey, called the Humantel Food & Economy Survey, was conducted in December 2025 among 4,216 U.S. adults ages 16 to 74, weighted to U.S. Census benchmarks, AARP said. That means the “50 and older” group in the results covers ages 50 to 74. The article was written by Donna Freydkin.

Grocery shoppers are making concessions no matter their age, AARP said. The difference lies in which concessions each group reaches for first, and the restaurant table is where the older group stands out.

The seven-point gap on eating out is the survey’s clearest age split. AARP summed it up with the line that, for many people over 50, dining out has “quietly moved into the discretionary column.” Both age groups are responding to the same pressure, the article said, just with different tools.

Money advice for households has long pointed to the same moves, from frugal living tips for a tiny budget to boomer habits that are making a comeback. The pull toward cooking at home is a theme older readers already know from earlier eras, a mood captured in the foods from the ’60s that boomers loved most, when a home-cooked casserole was the default weeknight plan.

Pantry and Freezer Shelves Get More Use

At home, 43% of adults 50 and older use pantry or freezer items “much more often” before buying new groceries, compared with 38% of those under 50. The older group is more likely to look at what is already on hand before the next shopping trip.

Younger adults adjust differently at home, AARP reported. They are more likely to serve smaller portions, substitute ingredients to avoid buying extras and plan meals with fewer components. Neither approach requires giving up dinner, only changing where it comes from.

Older adults also carry family knowledge about stretching a budget, a theme in a list of things grandparents wish their grandkids knew. The habit of a well-stocked pantry shows up in family stories as well, such as the six things people who grew up with a milkman remember, a reminder of how much of the weekly food routine once arrived at the door.

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Grocery Price Worries Run Deeper After 50

Concern about grocery prices stood at 78% among adults 50 and older, versus 74% among adults under 50. More than 4 in 10 older adults said grocery prices cost more than they can afford, compared with one-third of younger adults.

The concern has a basis in the price data. The USDA Economic Research Service forecasts food-away-from-home prices up 3.5% in 2026 and grocery prices up 2.3%, in an outlook updated Oct. 23, 2026. A restaurant meal is rising faster than a bag of groceries, which sharpens the choice between the two. For 2027, the same outlook forecasts food-away-from-home prices up 2.8% and grocery prices up 1.0%, though the grocery range is wide.

The agency’s Food Expenditure Series tracks spending in both categories, groceries and meals away from home, by type of outlet.

Not every number moved in the older group’s direction. AARP’s results show 64% of adults 50 and older and 61% of younger adults saying the cost of feeding a family is rising “very much,” while 48% of the older group and 51% of the younger group said rising costs have significantly changed how they feed their household.

Coupons and Store Brands Versus Bulk Buying and Fast Food

Adults 50 and older are more likely to cut impulse purchases, hunt for discounts and coupons, and buy store brands instead of name brands, AARP reported. A coupon is a ticket redeemed for a discount, and Wikipedia traces the earliest documented one to a Coca-Cola offer in 1888.

Adults under 50 lean toward bulk buying, swapping fresh foods for processed ones and moving from sit-down restaurants to fast food. They are also more likely to order enough for leftovers and to split checks, AARP said.

The two approaches reflect different habits, and AARP framed them as different tools for the same pressure.

What the Survey Does and Does Not Show

AARP, founded in 1958, counts adults 50 and older as full members, so the group in this survey lines up with its core audience. The survey measures how people say they are changing habits, not how many dollars they save by doing it.

It also does not report a restaurant visit count or a dollar figure for takeout. The 44% is the share saying they cut back “much more often,” not the share who stopped eating out entirely. A shopper may still go out for an anniversary or a Sunday brunch.

What the numbers do show is a pattern. Adults over 50 are trimming restaurant meals, leaning on the pantry and freezer, and watching grocery prices closely. Younger adults are trimming too, but they are doing it by changing the restaurant, not skipping it.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Basile Morin – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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