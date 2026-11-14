A long lunch in France usually starts the same way: the menu arrives, the bread basket lands, and the server asks what to drink. For a visitor who wants only water, the next few words decide whether the bill stays small or picks up a charge for a bottle nobody planned to buy.

France does require restaurants to serve free tap water, and The Local France reported on Jan. 5, 2026, that a ski resort restaurant was fined 8,000 euros for refusing. The catch is the wording. Asking for “de l’eau” usually brings mineral water, while “une carafe d’eau” or “un pichet d’eau” is how a diner requests the free tap version, according to The Local.

Guilhem Vellut – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

A Ski Resort Restaurant Draws an 8,000-Euro Fine

The case centered on Val Thorens, a ski town in the Tarentaise Valley of the French Alps that Wikipedia places at about 2,300 meters, or 7,500 feet, above sea level. The Local reported that France’s anti-fraud office, known as the DGCCRF, fined a restaurant there 8,000 euros after it refused to serve tap water, which the outlet said runs contrary to French law.

A fine of that size sends a message to the whole list of food laws and rules that differ from country to country. Many diners abroad assume that a restaurant can set its own water policy. In France, according to The Local, the rule is written down, and inspectors enforce it.

The Local also described the other side of the bill. Mineral water, it said, can cost more than wine in touristy areas, and customers at an Alpine resort were told that only mineral water, at 12 euros a bottle, was available. A single bottle at that price can outweigh several dishes on a modest menu.

Article L.112-1 Puts the Free Carafe in Law

The rule sits in article L.112-1 of the Code de la consommation, France’s consumer code, which The Local says requires free tap water for customers who ask for it. The wording covers requests. Some restaurants bring a carafe without being asked, Connexion France noted in a Jan. 14, 2026, guide by Zane Lilley, but a diner may ask for one at any point in the meal.

Connexion also said the carafe can be the only drink at the table or can sit alongside wine, soda or coffee. A table that orders a bottle of wine can still ask for tap water to go with it. Nothing in the guide ties the free carafe to a minimum order. Diners who always order the same thing, a habit tied to five shared traits in one list of regular-order habits, can simply add the carafe to the routine.

A glass of water that appears unasked is routine in many U.S. restaurants, which is why the French habit of waiting for a request can surprise American visitors. The same habit shows up in other situations covered by the dining-out blunders that travelers and locals alike try to avoid.

Florian Pépellin – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Why “Une Carafe d’Eau” Is the Phrase That Matters

French meals are often accompanied by bread, wine and mineral water, Wikipedia’s overview of French cuisine says, which makes the bottled option the familiar one. A server who hears only “de l’eau” is likely to reach for the bottle. Connexion France warned that asking simply for water, or for a bottle, can lead to bottled water on the bill.

Preferences between tap and bottled water are mostly guided by taste, perceived safety and personal habits, Wikipedia’s entry on tap water states. Whatever the reason a diner prefers one or the other, the phrase “une carafe d’eau” makes the choice clear. “Un pichet d’eau,” a pitcher of water, works the same way, The Local said.

Travelers planning a trip with a suitcase in hand can pair the phrase with a packing list built around carry-on suitcases. Two or three phrases on a phone note are lighter than any guidebook.

Add-ons are the other place a restaurant bill can drift, as one diner’s account of an 18% gratuity added to a dinner for five shows. A free carafe is one of the few lines on a French check that is meant to stay at zero.

Three More Table Rights on the Same Connexion List

The free carafe is not the only item in the Connexion France guide. Diners, it said, can refuse a cloakroom service that carries a charge. A customer who receives a meal that is not fresh or hot enough can ask for a new one. A to-go bag for leftovers can be requested free of charge.

Each of these is a small matter at a single dinner, and together they cover three spots where bills tend to grow: the coat check, the kitchen and the leftover box. Restaurant bills with surprise add-ons are not unique to France.

Asking Politely, and What to Do if the Answer Is No

A polite request goes a long way in a French dining room. Adding “s’il vous plaît” to “une carafe d’eau” costs nothing, and the server then has an easy yes to give. The legal backing matters only if a restaurant refuses.

Connexion France said staff who refuse can be pointed to the Finance Ministry’s guidance on restaurant rules. Further problems can be reported to the DGCCRF through its Signal Conso service. The 8,000-euro fine reported by The Local shows that the office has acted on a refusal.

Neither outlet reported a change to the law; the January stories described rules already in force. The French government’s own press release was not reachable for this report, so the fine is described as The Local reported it.

For anyone sitting down at a French table in the coming weeks, the short version fits on a napkin: ask for “une carafe d’eau,” ask at any point in the meal, and expect no charge for it. The bread, wine and bottled water can follow, if the table wants them.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Henrik – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

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