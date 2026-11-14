The reflex is old and well meant: pull the bird from its package, hold it under the faucet, pat it dry and call it clean. An FDA consumer update, which the agency lists as current as of Jan. 31, 2025, says to skip the first half of that routine, and a second rule in the same update takes color off the list of doneness signals.

The FDA says not to rinse raw meat and poultry before cooking, because washing makes it more likely for bacteria to spread to areas around the sink and countertops. It also says color is not a reliable indicator of doneness. A food thermometer is the tool to use, and a turkey is safe at 165 degrees F, checked in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast. Both rules apply to chicken as much as to turkey.

USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The Sink Is Where Rinsing Backfires

Rinsing feels like a cleaning step, but the FDA’s reasoning is about water. Water running over raw poultry throws droplets and juices outward, and the sink and the nearby counters are what get splashed. The agency’s advice stops the problem at the source by leaving the bird out of the sink.

Extension services say the same thing. The N.C. Cooperative Extension Brunswick County Center, in a post published Nov. 27, 2024, tells cooks in capital letters not to wash the turkey, because washing adds water and splashing. It says Salmonella and Campylobacter can be sprayed up to 3 feet onto nearby surfaces, including the sink, countertops, other food and the cook.

The LSU AgCenter gave the same distance in a news release dated Nov. 20, 2014: splashing water can land up to three feet away. The release says rinsing can spread bacteria to counters, drain boards, arms and clothing, and that bacteria remain on the meat afterward. In other words, the rinse moves the problem without removing it.

A kitchen that is already full of gadgets and clutter makes splashes harder to clean up. Easy-to-use home products that keep the counter clear can help, and so can the habit of knowing what does not belong on a kitchen counter before the holiday cooking starts.

Produce Gets the Rinse, Poultry Does Not

The FDA does not tell cooks to stop washing everything. Fruits and vegetables should be rinsed thoroughly under cool running water, the update says, with a produce brush used to remove surface dirt. The difference is that produce is often eaten raw, while poultry is cooked.

That split explains why the sink rule matters on a busy cooking day. A bowl of greens for the salad and a turkey headed for the oven may share the same sink and the same hour, and that overlap is what the FDA rule is aimed at. Cleanup goes faster with a guide to cleaning the dishwasher, and a sink area with room to work helps too, whether through small changes like the ones in easy kitchen remodel ideas on a shoestring budget or a look at what never to store under the kitchen sink.

Color Cannot Say When a Turkey Is Done

The FDA says color is not a reliable indicator of doneness and that a food thermometer should be used to check that meat, poultry and fish reach a safe internal temperature. A golden skin and clear juices look finished, but they do not settle the question.

The color rule works both ways. The UGA Extension circular on holiday turkeys, listing a full review date of Sept. 15, 2026, says pink meat is not necessarily unsafe, and that all turkey meat, including any that remains pink, is safe to eat as long as all parts reach at least 165 degrees F. The circular also says that if a turkey has a pop-up indicator, cooks should still test with a food thermometer in several places.

The Wikipedia entry on meat thermometers backs up the caution about pop-up timers. It calls pop-up and bimetal coil devices the least reliable kinds and says they should not be trusted alone.

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Where the Thermometer Goes: Thigh, Wing and Breast at 165

The FDA’s placement rule for a turkey is specific: the innermost part of the thigh and wing, plus the thickest part of the breast. If the turkey is stuffed, the stuffing should also reach 165 degrees F. UGA’s circular lists the same spots and adds the wing joint, and it says to check several locations, not just one.

The circular also suggests cooking stuffing separately in a casserole dish and checking that the middle, thickest part reaches 165 degrees F. Wikipedia’s thermometer entry gives a matching tip for poultry in general: insert the probe into the thigh without touching bone, because bone conducts heat and can give an overly high reading.

For leftovers, UGA says to refrigerate turkey, stuffing and gravy in shallow containers within 2 hours of cooking, or within 1 hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees F. The circular says to use them within 3 to 4 days or freeze them, and to reheat to 165 degrees F.

Boards, Plates and Keeping Raw Away From Ready-to-Eat

The same FDA update covers the rest of the cleanup. Raw eggs, meat, poultry, seafood and their juices should stay away from foods that will not be cooked, in the store, in the refrigerator and during preparation. Cooked meat or other ready-to-eat food should not go back on an unwashed plate that held raw eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or their juices.

The update also says to consider one cutting board for foods that will be cooked and another for foods that will not. In a small kitchen, that can mean a second board and a rule about where each one lives.

The result is a short routine: leave the poultry out of the sink, rinse the produce, keep raw and ready-to-eat foods apart, and let a thermometer, not the color, decide when the bird is done.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Rainer Z … – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

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