Anyone who has opened a cereal box knows the routine. The bag inside gets folded over, rolled down, pinched shut with a clip or sent to a plastic tub, and by the weekend the last bowl is a little chewy.

Cheerios and Ziploc say they have a fix. On Oct. 27, the two brands introduced Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal, described by General Mills as the first resealable bag inside a traditional cereal box. TODAY reported that the boxes are made exclusively in Buffalo, New York, where Cheerios were first made in 1941.

U.S. Department of Agriculture – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

A Zipper That Stops Halfway

The new bag is called PantrySeal. According to TODAY’s report on the new Cheerios packaging, it opens only partway across the top, which creates a pouring spout. The NY Post described the same design and said the bag can be zipped right back up, ending the half-folded bag that unfurls in the cabinet.

It comes in two versions. Both original Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios are getting the Ziploc bag, a detail confirmed by Gray News in its report on the launch.

Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director for Cheerios at General Mills, said in the release that the product “takes a small, everyday cereal frustration and finally gives consumers the simple solution they’ve been asking for.”

Why General Mills Made the Change

TODAY reported that General Mills says shoppers regularly ask it to make cereal bags resealable. Gray News quoted Knox as saying the company had received letters, emails and DMs asking for an easier way to reseal a cereal box.

The company also pointed to a habit survey. According to a press release cited by TODAY, 90% of cereal eaters already take extra steps beyond closing the box, such as folding, rolling or clipping the bag. The NY Post said the survey was conducted by the consumer insights platform Suzy in December 2025 and that clothespins and cereal containers are also in use.

Those workarounds are a familiar part of kitchen life, and they tend to live next to the bag on the counter. A post on things that do not belong on a kitchen counter is a reminder of how crowded that space can get, and a list of clever storage hacks covers ways to reclaim it. Shoppers weighing cereal prices can also read a mom’s tips on Kroger clearance deals.

Why Buffalo Makes Every Box

General Mills developed the design for production exclusively in Buffalo, TODAY reported, and aimed to make the bags at Cheerios’ scale, which the outlet put at one cereal box per second.

The location fits the cereal’s history. Wikipedia’s entry on the brand says Cheerios were introduced on May 1, 1941, under the name Cheerioats, and General Mills shortened it to Cheerios in 1945 after a trademark complaint from the Quaker Oats Company.

Cheerios is a pantry name from another era, and nostalgia for that period runs through a list of foods from the ’60s that boomers loved.

Buffalo has a long grain history of its own. According to Wikipedia’s article on the city, Buffalo was the world’s leading grain port at the start of the 20th century and a national flour-milling hub. The same entry on Cheerios says the oat flour process starts in Minneapolis before being shipped to factories in Iowa, Georgia and Buffalo.

Cereal shares the morning counter with other tools, and a comparison of Keurig and Ninja brewers for fall mornings covers the coffee side of the routine.

Tony Webster – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Walmart.com First, Other Stores Later

For now, the bags are not on every shelf. Gray News reported that the new boxes are available exclusively at Walmart.com beginning Oct. 27, with nationwide retail availability planned for the coming months. The NY Post and TODAY gave the same timeline, with TODAY adding that the boxes were already stocked on Walmart’s website when it published on Oct. 28.

Price is part of the conversation. Delish reported that original and Honey Nut Cheerios in the new packaging were listed at $4.97 on Walmart.com. It said an 11.2-ounce box was priced the same as an 18-ounce Family Size box and noted that Walmart also listed a regular price of $7.65.

Some shoppers online suspected that the new packaging could lead to higher prices. Delish said that nothing had been confirmed and that it remained to be seen whether the packaging would cost shoppers more as it expands to other retailers.

Reactions on social media, as the NY Post and Delish described them, were mixed. Commenters quoted by the Post welcomed the change, and some wondered why it took so long. One TikTok commenter quoted by the Post said that seeing it in a store would make them choose the brand that zips.

What the Bag Adds to the Recycling Bin

TODAY raised a question the brands did not answer. It noted that General Mills did not say how much plastic the new bag adds to the packaging or whether the bag is recyclable, and that the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the use of additional plastic.

TODAY added some context. Cereal cardboard boxes are widely recyclable in curbside paper or cardboard bins, but standard curbside recycling bins typically do not accept the plastic inner bag. It said General Mills makes its bags from high-density polyethylene, the soft, pliable #2 plastic that most shopping bags are made of.

Ziploc itself is a household name with a long history. Wikipedia says the brand was originally developed and test marketed by the Dow Chemical Company in 1968 and is now produced by S. C. Johnson and Son.

For shoppers deciding whether to hunt for the new box, the facts are simple. It is the same cereal with a different bag, sold for now through one website, with a partial zipper and a pour spout meant to end the folding and clipping routine. Other retailers are expected to follow in the coming months, according to the companies.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Th78blue – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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