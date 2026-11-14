A bag of spinach goes soft by Wednesday, a container of rice sits behind the milk for two weeks, and half a loaf of bread turns hard on the counter. Each of those moments looks small at the time, and each one ends in the trash can.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has now put a price on that habit. Its report on the cost of food waste to American consumers estimates $728 per person per year, which works out to about $2,913 a year for a family of four, or roughly $56 a week.

USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

How $728 a Person Becomes $2,913 for Four

The figures come from an EPA page on estimating the cost of food waste to American consumers. The page gives $728 per person per year and $2,913 per year for a household of four. It lists the household average as $56 per week.

One detail on that page needs a careful read. An image description there refers to $56 per month, but the body text and the math point to a weekly figure. A year of $2,913 spread across 52 weeks lands at about $56, so the weekly number is the one that fits the total.

The page dates to March 31, 2025, with downloadable files added on April 4, 2025, and EPA last updated it on Sept. 29, 2026.

Spread out, the amount is easy to miss. GCN, a government technology news site, reported in September that $728 a year is about $14 a week per person, and no single trip to the trash feels like a loss.

Why the Old $1,500 Figure Fell Behind

According to GCN’s report on the EPA count, the previous federal estimate was $1,500 for a family of four. GCN said that number was based on 2010 grocery prices and had been repeated for more than a decade.

The new estimate is close to double the old one. GCN reported that food prices have climbed sharply since 2010, so a figure that once felt solid had drifted far from the receipt in a shopper’s hand.

GCN said the EPA report was prepared to estimate the savings available if waste rates fell. Its example is that cutting waste by a third would save a family of four roughly $1,000 a year.

Produce, Dairy and Bread Top the Wasted List

GCN reported that fresh produce, dairy and bread are the foods most often wasted. Those are also the items with the shortest shelf lives, and they tend to be bought with the most optimistic plans attached.

Cooks have long looked for ways to use up the tired end of the produce drawer, a topic that runs through a list of clever kitchen tricks for home cooks. A set of frugal living tips covers more ways to trim a household budget.

Buying with a plan is the other half, and it is the focus of a post on five traits of people who never shop without a written list.

Freezing is another way to rescue food before it turns. A guide to freezing fresh green beans to enjoy all year covers the basic steps for one vegetable.

The wider picture is large. EPA’s page on the national 2030 goal says 30 to 40 percent of the U.S. food supply is never eaten. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and EPA announced that goal on Sept. 16, 2015, with a target of cutting food loss and waste in half by 2030.

The nonprofit ReFED put its own estimate on the table. It reported that in 2024 the U.S. let 29% of a 240 million ton food supply go unsold or uneaten, and estimated that 25% of all food, about 60 million tons, ends up in landfills, incinerators or sewers or is left in fields.

Quiet, recurring costs are a theme in household budgeting generally, and it runs through a look at habits of people who never seem to run out of money.

USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

What EPA Suggests for the Weekly Shop

EPA’s guidance on reducing wasted food at home says most households do not realize how much food they throw away. It notes that about one-third of all food in the United States goes uneaten and that the average family of four spends almost $3,000 a year on food that does not get eaten.

The agency’s shopping tips are plain. It recommends making a list with the week’s meals in mind and buying only what is expected to be used. It also advises checking the refrigerator, freezer and pantry before heading out so that nothing gets bought twice.

EPA also suggests putting quantities on the list, such as salad greens for two lunches. It cautions that buy-one-get-one deals only save money when all of the food is used before it spoils.

Storage gets its own section. EPA says refrigerators should hold a temperature of 40 degrees F or below, that the lower shelves are the coldest part, and that the door is the warmest. Bread, sliced fruit, meat and leftovers that will not be eaten in time can go in the freezer with a label and date.

For safety, the agency says perishable food should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours. Leftovers belong in clear, labeled containers in the refrigerator or freezer.

Small Steps With a Dollar Figure Attached

The EPA report cannot say how any one household shops, and an average hides a wide range. A single person who cooks every night will not match a family of four with two teenagers and a packed calendar. Still, the $2,913 figure gives families a number to hold up against a grocery receipt, and that is likely why it has traveled so far.

The weekly version may be the easier one to use. At about $56, a family can see the amount in terms of a single week’s cart, and ask how much of it ended up in the trash.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Food Waste Costs a Family of Four About $2,913 a Year, EPA Report Estimates appeared first on Timeless Dishes.