A fruit platter that looked perfect at noon can look tired by the time the first guest arrives, with apple and pear slices gone tan at the edges. The usual fix is a squeeze of lemon juice from the fridge door, but a Penn State Extension article ranks the options differently.

The answer from Penn State is plain: a solution of ascorbic acid works better than lemon juice for keeping cut fruit from darkening. The article, updated Oct. 8, 2026, notes that citric acid and lemon juice are not as effective as ascorbic acid solutions, and it gives exact amounts for both. Fresh cut fruit soaks in a mix of 1 teaspoon of pure ascorbic acid dissolved in 1 gallon of cold water, while the lemon version calls for 1/2 cup of bottled lemon juice from concentrate in 2 quarts of water.

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Why Cut Fruit Turns Tan in the First Place

Penn State explains that when certain fruits and vegetables are cut, the exposed flesh meets oxygen and the result is enzymatic browning. Wikipedia’s entry on food browning adds that the reaction involves the enzyme polyphenol oxidase and needs oxygen to begin. It also points out that not all browning is unwelcome, since the same chemistry helps turn grapes into raisins and darkens spots on banana peels, even though it is unwanted on a fresh apple slice.

That is why the fixes below all go after the same reaction, either by slowing the enzyme that does the browning or by removing it with heat. Counter space matters when a prep session is underway, and the craftingyourhome.com list of 8 things that do not belong on a kitchen counter is a quick check before the cutting board comes out.

The Ascorbic Acid Soak, Measured Out

Penn State’s method is a quick soak. Fruit goes into the solution immediately after cutting and stays for 10 minutes. The page says pure ascorbic acid crystals can be hard to find at the retail level, with a few supermarkets and drug stores selling them and online ordering as another route. The solution can also be used as a holding bath while the rest of a batch is being peeled, which keeps the first slices from darkening before the last one is cut. Frenz Hub’s list of the most clever storage hacks helps with finding room for the containers.

The article mentions a related compound, erythorbic acid, which has similar antioxidant properties and can be used the same way ascorbic acid is used to retain color. Most people, it says, find it more convenient to use a commercial antioxidant mix such as Fruit-Fresh or Mrs. Wages Fresh Fruit Preserver, which combine citric and ascorbic acids as active ingredients. Frenz Hub’s 15 easy-to-use products that simplify everyday life at home includes more kitchen helpers.

Where Bottled Lemon Juice Falls Short

Lemon juice does have a place on the list. Penn State gives a recipe for a holding solution of 1/2 cup lemon juice from concentrate with 2 quarts of water. The same page then draws the comparison directly: citric acid and lemon juice are not as effective at preventing browning as ascorbic acid solutions. For a platter set out for hours, that gap may matter, and Frenz Hub’s list of 20 clever kitchen tricks for home cooks is a good companion for hosts who prep ahead. Anyone planning a grocery run for the platter may also like the craftingyourhome.com piece on people who never shop without a written list.

Ivar Leidus – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska Extension Offers a Longer Menu

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln takes a wider view in its guide on keeping cut fruit from turning brown, which was reviewed and updated in 2021. Its list of ways to keep apples, pears, bananas and peaches from browning includes coating them with an acidic juice such as lemon, orange or pineapple, using a commercial anti-darkening product and following the manufacturer’s directions, or mixing the cut fruit in with acidic fruits such as oranges, tangerines, grapefruit and pineapple. The acidic fruit is prepared first, then the other fruit is cut and folded in.

The Nebraska page also gives a pantry option: honey water, made by diluting 2 tablespoons of honey in 1 cup of water and mixing the cut fruit through it. Two reminders close its list. Cut fruit should be prepared as close as possible to serving time, and it should be covered and refrigerated until then. Peeled or cut fruits and vegetables should be out at room temperature no longer than 2 hours total. The FDA’s produce guidance backs the cold side of that advice by saying pre-cut produce should be refrigerated, and its refrigerator guidance sets the limit at 40 degrees F or below.

The two pages differ on lemon juice. Nebraska lists it as a way to slow browning, while Penn State says it works less well than ascorbic acid. Both are reported here as published.

Heat Destroys the Browning Enzymes

The Penn State article lists a physical route too: heat. Blanching vegetables by boiling or steaming stops enzyme activity, cooking potatoes, both white and sweet, destroys the enzymes before using or freezing them, and cooking apples before making applesauce does the same for freshly peeled apples. Canning applies heat as well, which controls enzyme activity and microorganisms.

The page also addresses sulfites, a class of compounds used for centuries to preserve color. It says the FDA has banned their use on fresh fruits and vegetables sold or served raw to consumers, and that the Penn State Food Safety Team does not recommend them for home use. The advice is to use alternative methods to keep color in home food preparation, which brings the question back to the soak, the juice or the honey water.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: photogmateo – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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