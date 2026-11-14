The oldest bluff in school is five words long: “I didn’t study at all.” A Duke sophomore dissected it in a student newspaper column, arguing that classmates routinely understate their prep because the lie protects their reputation either way. Ace the exam and you look gifted. Bomb it and you look like someone who never tried.

Now the bluff has a sponsor. Some parents are coaching it, handing kids a script so that rivals relax and the study group never forms.

The strategy only pays off when grades are rank-based

Image Credit: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Hiding your prep makes sense in exactly one setting: a class graded against the room. Wharton psychologist Adam Grant, writing in an essay republished by the Jerusalem Post, cited economists Pradeep Dubey and John Geanakoplos, who concluded that a forced curve discourages studying.

Economist Bryan Caplan put the math bluntly on his blog, Bet On It. He grades on a curve, so if every student studied half as much, the grades would not budge. He also noted that any pact to study less collapses the moment one holdout cheats and swears they did not study at all.

Under a fixed standard, a classmate’s extra hours cost your child nothing. The whisper campaign buys silence about a threat that does not exist.

Parents who want a head start are not new

Reading the other side of the bluff takes a different source. A first-person essay on the Indian news site Scroll described mothers who used to swap shopping tips now eyeing each other warily and telling their kids not to reveal what they were doing. The author’s complaint was that children had started treating classmates as competition rather than comrades.

That essay is one parent’s account from another country. It proves the instinct exists, not that it is spreading.

What a single whisper actually changes

Classroom size shifts the math. Economist Andy Brownback ran a field experiment in an upper-division economics course at UC San Diego and found that larger classes elicited greater effort from all but the lowest-ability students. His team measured effort as time spent on quizzes.

Read plainly, the result undercuts the whole play. In a big room, one student’s confession of minimal prep moves almost nothing, because the field is too wide for any single rumor to calm.

Peer pressure is real, and it runs both ways

UCLA’s Leonardo Bursztyn and Penn’s Robert Jensen offered free SAT prep to 825 eleventh graders across four low-income Los Angeles high schools in a field experiment. Sign-up forms differed by a single word, including or except, in whether classmates would see the decision. In regular classes, 61% signed up when the choice was public against 72% when private, per the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab summary.

Honors classes told the opposite story: 93% public versus 92% private. Students enrolled in both tracks were 15 percentage points less likely to sign up when sitting in a regular class with the decision visible.

Ambition gets taxed in some rooms and rewarded in others. A parent coaching secrecy is betting that the child’s room is the taxing kind.

The scoreboard is already loud

Kids hardly need the extra pressure. When Pew Research Center surveyed 920 teens in the fall of 2018, 61% said they felt a lot of pressure to get good grades. Pressure to look good came in at 29% and pressure to fit in socially at 28.

Grades outrank the social pressures that usually dominate teenage life. A household that treats every classmate as a threat to that number is following the scoreboard, not resisting it.

Hoarding the notes costs everybody

Psychologists Tyler Burleigh and Daniel Meegan tested what curved grading does to generosity. Their two studies, published in Social Psychology of Education, asked people to imagine a classmate wanted their notes from an important lecture. Under curved grading, participants shared less when the peer was close to them in standing.

Unknown peers got less help too. The setting was hypothetical, so the results show intent rather than behavior.

Still, the pattern fits the tactic. Secrecy is the rank-based mindset turned into habit, and notes, study guides and group sessions are what it starves first.

Kids learn what the lie is for

The risk lands at home, too. Researchers led by Peipei Setoh of Nanyang Technological University surveyed 379 Singaporean young adults and reported in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology that people who recalled more parental lying in childhood reported more deception toward their parents as adults.

Those lies were the kind parents tell to steer behavior, such as threats and fibs about money or food, not coaching a child to deceive classmates. The study also relied on memory and shows association rather than cause.

Even so, the uncomfortable reading is hard to dodge. A child told to fake ignorance learns that honesty is a tactical resource, and that parents will teach the tactic when the stakes feel high.

Nobody can say how many parents do this

The headline claim has a gap. Researchers writing in Frontiers in Education in 2023 noted that systematic research on how students manage impressions in class remains scarce. No survey I found counts parents who coach this specific bluff.

A columnist in The Dartmouth suggested that students hide effort because they take academics seriously and fear being seen as insecure. If that reading holds, the performance of not caring is a tribute to how much everyone cares.

The post A Lot of Parents Are Telling Their Kids to Pretend They Haven’t Studied So Classmates Won’t Bother Preparing for Exams Either appeared first on Timeless Dishes.