A sandwich gets packed at 7 a.m., zipped into whatever bag is nearest, and does not get eaten until lunchtime, or later. Most packed lunches follow that routine, and the bag choice is rarely a topic of discussion.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has taken a clear position on it. In an Aug. 5, 2025, release, USDA said paper bags are not a safe choice for packed lunches because they tear and leak as cold items thaw, and it called for at least 2 cold sources, such as gel packs, frozen water bottles or frozen juice boxes, to keep perishable food cold.

Jeuwre – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

What USDA Told Families to Pack

The USDA release was a back-to-school reminder, and it gave four steps: clean, separate, cook and chill. For lunches, the chill step carries the most weight. The two cold sources go on the top and the bottom of perishable foods such as meat, poultry and eggs, and the goal is to keep perishables below 40 degrees F.

The department also said to use an insulated lunchbox. The reason it gave for skipping paper bags is physical: as the cold items thaw, the bag tears and leaks, and cold air escapes. A bag that looks fine at 7 a.m. can be soggy by noon. A menu like the ones in this list of easy lunch ideas for kindergarten kids still has to be packed, and the packing rules matter as much as the menu. Where things are kept matters as much as how they are packed, as in this guide to kitchen storage mistakes.

The release is from last school year, so the date matters, but the advice is not tied to a school calendar. Work lunches, road trips and holiday travel snacks all fall under the same rules, and reusable gear such as ice packs fits the budget habits in these frugal living tips.

The Danger Zone, Explained in Numbers

USDA’s release defines the Danger Zone as the range between 40 and 140 degrees F, and the numbers are the center of the advice. Cold food belongs below 40, and hot food belongs at 140 or higher. Anything that sits between the two is in the range where bacteria grow quickly.

Time matters along with temperature. The release says to discard leftovers that have been in the Danger Zone for more than two hours. A separate USDA blog on insulated lunch bags gives examples of what the clock applies to, saying perishable foods such as cold cut sandwiches and yogurt can be left out at room temperature for no more than 2 hours. The same blog says food kept in a brown paper bag for more than 2 hours is unsafe to eat.

The CDC’s food safety page uses the same four steps and adds a tighter limit for hot weather: refrigerate perishable food within 2 hours, or within 1 hour if it is exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees F, such as in a hot car or at a picnic.

Bukk – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

Keeping Hot Food Hot

USDA’s advice for soup or chili is to fill an insulated container with boiling water and let it sit for a few minutes. The water is then emptied, the hot food goes in and the lid stays closed until lunchtime. The target is 140 degrees F or higher. School kitchens set the scene for a report on a school cook sent home over her nails, a reminder that kitchen rules reach every cook who handles school food.

Clemson Cooperative Extension’s Bag Lunch Safety factsheet gives the same method for an insulated bottle in a lunch box, one of many kitchen tricks for home cooks that costs almost nothing. It also adds a reheating number for lunches warmed in a microwave: cover the container and heat to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees F. The University of Maine Cooperative Extension reaches the same figure and recommends checking with a food thermometer.

Clemson’s factsheet also adds a caution. Freezer gel packs generally will not work for all-day storage, so a lunch that has to last past midday may need more than one pack, or a refrigerator on arrival. If a refrigerator is available, the factsheet says to put perishables in it and leave the insulated lunchbox lid open so cold air can circulate.

Paper Bags Get Another Warning From Maine

USDA is not the only voice on the paper bag question. The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s lunch box food safety guide, published Aug. 15, 2024, tells families to skip brown paper bags because they are not well insulated. It suggests a soft, insulated tote with two cold sources, which it says should keep food below 40 degrees F.

The extension also says to clean lunch boxes and containers daily and to wipe soft lunch boxes with a clean, warm washcloth. USDA’s release makes a similar point, advising families to clean and sanitize lunchboxes regularly and to wash hands with soapy water for at least 20 seconds.

The lunch box itself has a long history. Wikipedia’s entry on lunch boxes says American Thermos Bottle Co. made the first metal lunch box for kids in 1920, and a Mickey Mouse design in 1935 was the first with a famous licensed character. Metal boxes were widely sold from 1950 to 1970, with more than 120 million sold in that period, and molded plastic boxes arrived in the 1960s.

A Quick Packing Routine

The agencies’ advice fits into a short routine. Start with an insulated lunch box or tote, and add two cold sources, one on the top and one on the bottom. Keep perishables below 40 degrees F, and send hot food in a pre-warmed insulated container that holds 140 degrees F or higher. Toss anything perishable that has sat in the Danger Zone for more than two hours.

Frozen water bottles, one of the cold sources USDA names, can be reused from day to day.

For anyone packing a lunch this week, the USDA version is short. Skip the paper bag, use an insulated lunchbox and add at least 2 cold sources. A few extra steps in the morning keep the food safe by lunchtime.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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