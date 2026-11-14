A suitcase by the guest-room door raises a question hosts rarely say out loud: how long is this visit meant to last? With Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, the fourth Thursday of November according to Wikipedia’s Thanksgiving entry, plenty of households are answering it right now for relatives arriving from out of town.

The Emily Post Institute gives a number. In its Thanksgiving tips for hosts, it says that when out-of-town guests are staying in the house, the host should set a beginning and an end for the visit, and that 3 days is usually the standard. The advice sits on a page that carries no publication date, which fits guidance that changes little from one year to the next. The rest of the Emily Post Institute’s Thanksgiving tips cover invitations, menus, seating and thanks.

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A Start Date and an End Date Keep the Visit Friendly

The 3-day figure comes with a condition. The institute does not say a stay must last 3 days, only that a defined beginning and end are the host’s job and that 3 days is the usual standard. Naming the dates early lets the host plan meals, bedding and bathroom time around a clear schedule instead of an open question. Guests packing for a stay that short may want a smaller bag, and Frenz Hub rounds up 5 carry-on suitcases worth packing for Thanksgiving trips.

That connects to what the institute says about timing for the invitation itself. Hosts should send invitations at least a month in advance, and longer for guests who might be traveling. For a Nov. 26 dinner, a month ahead means invitations in late October, which gives guests room to book travel and to talk through arrival and departure days. Frenz Hub’s piece on getting the house guest-ready with a Shark or Bissell vacuum speaks to the cleanup side of a houseguest weekend. Hosts weighing a long stay can also look at how short-term rentals handle guest chores, a topic the craftingyourhome.com post on Airbnb hosts and checkout chores covers.

Being Coordination Central for Menu, Extras and Chores

The institute calls Thanksgiving a bit of a potluck affair and tells hosts to be prepared to act as coordination central. Its advice is to keep the menu plan flexible and to accept offers that cover dietary needs. Hosts are also told to be as accommodating as possible to extras, such as a friend who would otherwise spend the holiday alone. If there is room, the page says, the answer is yes, because the celebration encourages inclusion.

Review of the guest list is another step. The institute suggests telling everyone in the household who will be sharing the day, so that a child greeting a great-aunt by name makes her feel welcome. It also recommends assigning tasks to guests, from greeting visitors and taking coats to lighting candles, setting the table, filling water glasses and helping in the kitchen. Hosts who want to hand off cooking space can read Frenz Hub’s comparison of the COSORI and Ninja air fryers and toaster ovens for Thanksgiving.

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Children and Elders First, and What FHB Means

At the table, the institute borrows a tip from the airlines: serve and seat young children and the elderly first. For a main dish that runs short, it describes a signal called FHB, which stands for Family Hold Back. The acronym is meant to be whispered to immediate family only, so close relatives and household members take smaller portions and every guest gets a full one.

The institute says the signal applies only when there is a critical shortage of a main food item, and that quietly letting close family or household members know is a smart move. It is described as discreet, not as a rule for the whole table. Readers whose own holidays run on long traditions might also like the craftingyourhome.com list of 11 signs someone grew up in a big family household.

What Guests Are Asked to Do in Return

The tips for guests are as specific as those for hosts. Guests should reply to invitations right away and say how many people from a family can come. They should not bring uninvited guests without discussing it with the host first, and they should offer to contribute without dictating the menu. A suggested phrasing is an open-ended question to the host about what would be helpful to bring.

On attire, the institute says to dress at least one notch up from everyday clothes, and that asking the hosts is always fine. If hosts answer that the day calls for elastic waistbands and fuzzy slippers, guests are free to enjoy a cozy day. Guests should arrive on time, apologize if late and put phones away at the table, saving texts, scores and TikTok for after the meal. The page also asks guests to avoid controversial or painful topics and to save harder conversations for another time.

Offering to help is encouraged because the meal is large and has a community spirit. The page ends with thanks: a note of appreciation, handwritten if possible, shows hosts that the work behind the weekend was noticed. A column by Lizzie Post, co-president of the institute, published by AARP on Nov. 6, 2026, makes a similar point about writing a note after a party.

The institute traces back to Emily Post, who founded it in 1946, according to Wikipedia’s entry on her. Today it also publishes etiquette articles and an Awesome Etiquette podcast, and the Thanksgiving page is one of the short, practical pieces in that collection.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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