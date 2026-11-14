8 Garden Crops That Need Warmer Storage Than a Refrigerator, SDSU Extension Chart Lists

The refrigerator fills up fast in the weeks after a harvest, and the habit is to push every last tomato, cucumber and squash onto a shelf and shut the door. South Dakota State University Extension has a chart that says several of those crops belong somewhere warmer, and its numbers are specific.

In the chart’s table, eight crops have a recommended storage range that starts at 50 degrees F or higher: winter squash, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, basil and watermelon. A refrigerator sits near 40 degrees F, the setting the FDA’s refrigerator guidance gives as the ceiling, keeping the temperature at 40 degrees F or below. Each of the eight is listed below with the temperature, humidity and storage life the SDSU Extension chart gives.

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Winter Squash Wants 55 to 60 Degrees and Dry Air

The chart lists winter squash at 55 to 60 degrees F with humidity around 65 percent, a combination it labels warm and dry. Storage life runs 2 to 3 months. That pairing explains why a squash holds up on a cool pantry floor or a closet shelf better than inside a crowded crisper. As Wikipedia’s entry on winter squash notes, the fruit is picked once its skin has hardened into a tough rind, which is what lets most varieties last through the cold months. Frenz Hub’s seasonal storage guide covers the closet-shelf side of the same idea. When the harvest outgrows the pantry, the craftingyourhome.com list of 8 things never to store under the kitchen sink is a useful check on cabinet space.

Pumpkins Follow the Same Rule

Pumpkins get an identical entry: 55 to 60 degrees F, 65 percent humidity and 2 to 3 months of storage life. A pumpkin bought for a porch display and not carved can move to the same cool spot as the squash once decorating season ends. Frenz Hub’s 20 clever kitchen tricks for home cooks offers more kitchen habits worth borrowing.

Sweet Potatoes Need Curing Before Any Long Storage

Sweet potatoes are listed at 50 to 60 degrees F and 90 to 95 percent humidity, good for 6 to 9 months. A footnote adds the catch: longer storage requires curing at 60 to 68 degrees F for one to two weeks, with the temperature lowered gradually afterward. A freshly dug sweet potato that skips that step will not reach the long end of the range. Growers have worked with the crop for a long time, since Wikipedia’s sweet potato entry says domesticated plants were present in Central America at least 5,000 years ago.

Tomatoes Get a 50 to 60 Degree Window

For tomatoes, SDSU gives 50 to 60 degrees F with 90 to 95 percent humidity and a storage life of 2 to 14 days. The text of the page goes further, saying tomatoes and squash will be damaged by prolonged exposure to temperatures under 50 degrees F. Storage life is measured in days rather than months, and the chart’s range sits well above refrigerator temperature. A counter is still shared space, and the craftingyourhome.com list of 8 things that do not belong on a kitchen counter helps decide what to clear first.

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Cucumbers Run Warmer Than Most Expect

Cucumbers are listed at 50 to 54 degrees F and 90 to 95 percent humidity, for 1 to 2 weeks. The range is narrow, only four degrees wide, which makes a cool basement or an unheated back room a better match than a refrigerator that holds near 40. For gardeners still harvesting into winter, Frenz Hub covers elevated garden beds for fall greens.

Eggplants Share the Cucumber Range

Eggplants get the same numbers: 50 to 54 degrees F, 90 to 95 percent humidity and 1 to 2 weeks of storage life. Both crops are grouped under the chart’s warm and humid label, so a cool room with some moisture in the air suits them better than a dry shelf.

Basil Is the Herb on the List

Basil is the only herb among the eight. The chart puts it at 54 to 60 degrees F with 90 to 95 percent humidity for 1 to 2 weeks, again under the warm and humid heading. Fresh basil often ends up in a refrigerator door, and this entry points to a milder spot instead.

Watermelon Stores 2 to 3 Weeks at 50 to 60 Degrees

Watermelon rounds out the group at 50 to 60 degrees F and 90 to 95 percent humidity, with 2 to 3 weeks of storage life. The chart groups it with tomatoes and sweet potatoes under the warm and humid label, which puts a whole melon outside the refrigerator’s range.

Peppers and Potatoes Sit Closer to Fridge Range

Two garden favorites fall just under the 50 degree cutoff and so are not part of the eight. Peppers are listed at 45 degrees F and 95 percent humidity for 2 to 3 weeks, and potatoes at 45 degrees F and 95 percent humidity for 2 to 9 months. Both are still a few degrees above a refrigerator’s 40, and the chart’s cellar advice fits them. SDSU says cellars that stay cold enough usually work best for long storage, and some basements stay between 40 and 50 degrees F in winter. The root cellar tradition built around that idea stored mostly potatoes, turnips and carrots.

The chart also shows the other side of the garden. Carrots keep 5 to 6 months at 32 to 36 degrees F, and bulb onions keep 6 to 9 months at 32 to 40 degrees F, so those two do fit the refrigerator range.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Melsj – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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