3 Nostalgic Snacks That Returned to Shelves in 2026, From S’moreos to Little Debbie Pumpkin Muffins

A seasonal snack can vanish from the shelf without warning, and the box that appeared every autumn simply stops showing up. Three snacks that shoppers noticed missing came back during 2026, and each one has a different story.

The three are Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins, the limited-edition S’moreos cookie and Unreal’s Peanut Butter Drops. According to the snack site Sporked, the muffins returned for fall after sitting out 2025, S’moreos rolled out again in spring and summer, and the Unreal candy arrived in June as a revamp of a peanut butter candy-shell classic.

Paul Sableman – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins Are Back for Fall

Sporked’s Mikaela Hardiman reported on Aug. 6, 2026, that Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins were absent from the 2025 seasonal lineup and are returning this year. They are sold alongside the Buttery Vanilla Mini Muffins, and a Club Pack of the pumpkin spice muffins is part of the lineup too.

Scott Brownlow, the brand’s director of brands, announced the return, according to Sporked. The fall collection began rolling out nationwide in the second week of August at grocery, discount and supermarket retailers. Everything in it is sold while supplies last, and selection varies by store. Retailers decide how long to keep seasonal packs on the shelf, and leftover boxes sometimes end up on clearance racks, a point that comes up in this Kroger clearance shopping report. In mid-November, with autumn traditions winding down, that means a box may be hard to find, and a shopper who spots one is looking at a limited run.

Little Debbie has a long history behind the muffins. Wikipedia notes that O.D. and Ruth McKee founded the McKee Foods company in 1934, and that the Little Debbie name came in 1960 from the couple’s four-year-old granddaughter, Debbie. For anyone who grew up with a snack cake in the lunch bag, the seasonal shapes are the point, much like the holiday traditions people repeat every year, and a look back at foods from the ’60s shows how much snack nostalgia is about the packaging as much as the flavor.

S’moreos Return on Oreo’s Rotation

The second comeback is a cookie that tastes like a campfire dessert on paper. Sporked reported on March 25, 2026, that S’moreos are back as a limited-edition Oreo. The cookie uses graham cracker-style wafers with layers of chocolate and marshmallow creme between them.

According to Sporked, the rollout ran through spring and summer wherever Oreos are sold. The story says S’moreos first appeared in 2015 and have returned on a rotating basis since, and that the timing lined up with camping season. The reviewer noted that the cookie does not fully taste like a campfire s’more, though it was still worth trying.

Evan-Amos – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Wikipedia’s Oreo entry explains the wider pattern. Nabisco introduced the original Oreo in 1912, Mondelez International has owned the brand since 2012, and limited flavors such as Birthday Cake, Red Velvet and Peppermint Bark have cycled through. Wikipedia dates a graham-wafer s’mores edition to summer 2016, so the exact first-release year varies by account.

Because the cookie works on a rotation, a missing package does not mean it is gone for good, and habits fade and return in the same way, as this list of old customs that disappeared shows. It does mean the main spring and summer window has closed, so a pack seen in November is probably leftover stock.

Unreal Peanut Butter Drops Rebuild a Familiar Candy

The third item is the newest and the least like a straight comeback. Sporked reported on June 2, 2026, that Unreal Peanut Butter Drops are a revamp of peanut butter M&M’s. The site described a crisp candy shell around a creamy peanut butter center, with hints of sea salt and vanilla.

At launch, the candy was sold exclusively at Whole Foods and on Unrealsnacks.com, with more retailers expected to follow, Sporked said. Unreal’s own product page lists a 4.0 ounce pouch and names Amazon, Costco, Publix, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market as retailers, although it does not say which carry this exact product.

Candy-aisle nostalgia works a little differently from cookie nostalgia. Instead of bringing back the exact item, brands reach for the same flavor memory and rebuild it. Anyone who remembers a shell-and-center candy from a movie theater or a Halloween bowl will recognize what Unreal is going for.

Checking the Shelf Before Making a Special Trip

The three snacks sit at different points in their life cycles. The pumpkin muffins are a fall seasonal that started shipping in August, and the line fades as the season ends. S’moreos are a spring-and-summer edition that has passed its main window. The Peanut Butter Drops are the freshest arrival, still expanding by Sporked’s June account.

The practical step is to check a store’s own listings before driving across town, since limited editions rarely restock once a season ends. Seasonal returns show up at some chains and not others. Shoppers who stock up should check the best-by date, since snack cakes and cookies are not meant to sit for months.

A cookie that returns each year, a muffin that skips a season and a candy that borrows an old idea all depend on shoppers who remember where the item sat in the aisle. A missing seasonal snack tends to be noticed first. None of the three brands has announced anything beyond its current run.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Yinan Chen – Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The post 3 Nostalgic Snacks That Returned to Shelves in 2026, From S’moreos to Little Debbie Pumpkin Muffins appeared first on Timeless Dishes.