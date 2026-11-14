A school lunch line moves fast. A tray slides along, a scoop of something lands in each compartment, and a kid is back at a table within a couple of minutes. Behind that quick moment sits a budget that has to stretch across food, wages and equipment all at once.

U.S. schools serve almost 30 million lunches a day, and the most the federal government pays for a free one this school year is $4.85, Marketplace reported on Nov. 4 in a story by Peter Medlin that first ran through Harvest Public Media on Oct. 19. That single payment has to cover the plate, the kitchen staff, the tools, the training and the equipment, which is why cafeteria directors in Texas, Illinois and Missouri are now trimming menus.

U.S. Department of Agriculture – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

What $4.85 Has to Pay For

For many adults, the cafeteria is a memory first, tied to the kind of little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that faded without much notice.

Diane Pratt-Heavner of the School Nutrition Association told Marketplace that the $4.85 ceiling for a free lunch must cover far more than ingredients. She said the payment has not been enough to keep up with the higher cost of preparing these meals, and that schools are expected to deliver a full meal for less than the price of a latte.

The program behind those meals dates to 1946, when President Harry Truman signed the National School Lunch Act, according to the USDA. The USDA says its payment rates are in effect from July 1 through June 30 each year, so the current figures apply through June 30, 2027.

A 1943 amendment, described on Wikipedia’s history of the program, required federal money to go toward buying food rather than labor or equipment. Today’s rate has to stretch over all of it.

Bananas Once, Not Twice

Ryan Mikolaycik, executive director of food service for Austin Independent School District in Texas, gave Marketplace a plain example of the squeeze. A serving of fruit or vegetables, he said, used to cost about 25 cents. Now it is closer to 40 to 50 cents.

His district feeds 66,000 students across 105 schools. One of the changes on the table is plain: bananas that might have appeared twice on a menu will appear once. He also pointed to a blunt kitchen reality, saying that “a roll is cheaper than a steak,” which helps explain why starches and lower-cost items tend to hold their place on a menu when the budget tightens.

Marketplace reported that rising costs have pushed districts to cut kitchen positions as well as menu items. Some older school buildings lack full kitchens and rely on warming kitchens instead of cooking on site.

USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Why Grocery Math Hits Cafeterias Differently

Marketplace reported that food costs have climbed about 30% since 2020, with a 3.4% increase in August compared with a year earlier. The USDA’s Economic Research Service put the September 2026 grocery figure lower, at 1.8% above a year earlier, and food away from home at 3.5%, in its Oct. 23 Food Price Outlook. The two sets of numbers measure different baskets, and a school kitchen buys in a way no household does.

Wages are part of that math. Marketplace reported that kitchen staff who earned $10 to $12 an hour a decade ago now earn $20 or more in many states. Aaron Nowak, food and nutrition services director for District U-46 in South Elgin, Illinois, which serves more than 30,000 meals a day, called the combined pressures “the perfect storm.”

Nowak also described supply quirks. Some manufacturers have stopped making products for K-12 schools, and under Buy American rules, items such as bananas, mandarin oranges, mangoes, olive oil and bamboo shoots are not available domestically, Marketplace reported. Those rules cap purchases from outside the U.S. at 10 percent of school food, a limit set to drop to 8 and then 5 percent.

A familiar picture comes from the story of a school cook sent home over her nails, a reminder that the people running the line are also working inside tight rules. The same pinch shows up in home kitchens, where wallet-friendly life hacks have turned into weekly routines, and where lists of things getting cheaper get read closely, much like the written shopping lists some people never leave without.

Cooking From Scratch Takes Equipment

Federal officials have been pushing schools toward more scratch cooking, Marketplace reported, but the same story found that 94 percent of survey respondents say they need more equipment and infrastructure to do it. Austin says it supports more protein and whole ingredients but needs funding to make those changes.

Donna Hoover, nutrition director for the Hickman Mills School District in Kansas City, Missouri, which serves about 5,000 students, told Marketplace that the strict guidelines can leave schools feeling set up to fail. Her point was that program rules are firm while the dollars per tray are not.

In a School Nutrition Association survey cited by Marketplace, 95% of school nutrition leaders said they worry about their program’s financial sustainability. That is a nearly unanimous answer from the people who plan the menus.

Marketplace also reported that the Community Eligibility Provision, which lets high-need schools serve every student for free, is used by more than 55,000 U.S. schools. Austin ISD has 69 of 105 schools on it, and about 30 more could lose it next year. Some districts in Texas, Illinois and Kentucky have stopped offering it. Those changes affect how many trays the district can count on filling at the maximum rate.

What a Lunch Looks Like at Home by Comparison

For a family packing a lunch, $4.85 buys something recognizable: a sandwich, fruit, a drink and a snack with a little to spare. A school kitchen buying for thousands of kids has to turn the same money into a hot plate, a milk carton and a staff paycheck. Lists of things getting cheaper rarely include a whole cafeteria’s worth of bananas.

That gap explains the small cuts. A fruit cup served once instead of twice, a roll in place of a more expensive entree, a kitchen position left open. Households do the same sort of trimming at the register.

The figures will shift again when the next set of rates takes effect on July 1. For now, Marketplace reported, the maximum stays at $4.85, and the nearly 30 million lunches keep coming anyway.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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