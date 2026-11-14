Every family has a birthday that comes with a ritual: the same cake flavor, the same restaurant booth or the same phone call that arrives right on time. Some months, according to astrologers, produce people who take those rituals as promises.

Parade Astrology ranked all 12 birth months by devotion in April 2026, in a story carried on AOL. July came first, followed by October and December, then January, April, November, May, June, August, September, February and March. The ranking credits expert astrologers collectively and does not name any of them.

Francesca Cesa Bianchi, Milano – CC BY-SA 3.0 it/Wikimedia Commons

July, October and December Lead the Ranking

July earns first place, which Parade labels “Devoted to Nurturance.” The outlet says the month blends the nurturing side of Cancer with the warmth of Leo, and that both July signs are often sought out in stressful moments because of how much they give to partners, friends and community. In kitchen terms, that is the birthday cook who bakes the cake and then stays to clean up. For anyone planning a milestone gathering, a frenzhub.com guide to 40th birthday ideas covers the party side.

October is second, tagged “Devoted to Romance.” Parade says the month combines Libra’s focus on relationships with the intensity of Scorpio, so October-born people are, in its words, cosmically coded for relationships. The outlet adds that they are not bound to get cold feet when problems arise and instead lean on diplomacy and persuasion. A frenzhub.com list of things women only do with the men they love explores a similar theme of devotion shown through small habits, and a craftingyourhome.com piece on ways couples fall in love all over again without leaving home keeps the focus on evenings in.

December is third, labeled “Devoted to Growth.” Parade says Sagittarius and Capricorn together give December-born people the stability a long-term commitment needs, although they may take longer than most to settle. Once they do, the outlet says, they are in it for the long haul and devoted to making a relationship thrive.

Brassluff – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

January, April and November Take the Middle Ground

January lands fourth with the label “Devoted to Loyalty.” Parade points out that the month merges the only two Saturn-ruled signs, selective Capricorn and free-spirited Aquarius, and says that once January people commit, it is hard for them to go astray. A bit of background on how the signs are grouped appears on the Wikipedia page for astrological signs.

April comes fifth, tagged “Devoted to Passion.” The outlet says the month blends the fire of Aries with the sensuality of Taurus, and that Aries brings excitement while Taurus brings the steadiness for roots to set. November is sixth, labeled “Devoted to Balance,” with Sagittarius leading the social and adventurous side and Scorpio supplying emotional depth for serious talks. Anyone planning a party for an April or November birthday can pair this with a frenzhub.com roundup of birthday party activities for kids at home.

May, June, August and September Sit Lower on the List

May is seventh, “Devoted to True Connection.” Parade says Taurus connects through the senses while Gemini keeps partners engaged through intellectual stimulation, making May people the glue in long-lasting love. June is eighth, “Devoted to Deep Communication,” where Gemini’s love of conversation meets Cancer’s nurturing side and produces long talks that keep a relationship going.

August is ninth, “Devoted to High Standards.” Parade acknowledges that Leos are rarely single, then explains that Virgo’s selectiveness makes August-born partners particular about quality and eager to pamper those they choose. A craftingyourhome.com post on zodiac signs that always remember the small details fits the same fussy-in-a-good-way streak. September is tenth, “Devoted to Harmonious Growth,” with Virgo’s little acts of kindness balanced by Libra’s push to keep every part of a relationship even.

February and March Finish With a Caveat

February is eleventh, labeled “Devoted to Free-Spirited Creativity.” Parade stresses that the low placement does not mean February lovers struggle to commit. It means they need a fair share of freedom to live life on their own terms, and the outlet says they suit partners who also enjoy time alone.

March is twelfth, “Devoted to Change.” Parade notes that the month sits at the end of the astrological year with Pisces and the beginning with Aries, so March people tend to devote themselves to change inside relationships. Every relationship moves through phases, the outlet says, but March lovers particularly need change to thrive.

A Birth-Month List for the Table, Not the Calendar

Nothing in the Parade list claims to predict who will remember a birthday dinner, but the ranking makes a lively party game. Guests can guess where their own month landed, compare notes with the person who brought the pie and decide whether the host should be an October or a July. A quieter version works too: a shared dinner, a deck of questions and a slow dessert, the kind of evening a birthday-month ranking happily supports.

The format also travels well. Office potlucks, neighborhood supper clubs and family group chats can all run the same game, with each person naming a birth month and the group guessing the dish that person would bring. July might bring the layered cake, October the showpiece main course and December the dependable casserole, all of it playful guesswork rather than anything Parade claims.

Parade published the birth-month ranking on April 5, 2026, and the astrology behind it works from sign pairings that do not shift with the calendar, so July remains first, October second and December third. The broader idea that each sign carries its own traits is outlined by Wikipedia’s horoscope entry.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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