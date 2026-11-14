A holiday table has a way of showing who keeps showing up. The cousin who still calls after a move, the friend who arrives early to peel potatoes and the sibling who saves a seat without being asked all make loyalty easy to spot over a meal, even when nobody names it.

Parade Astrology put a ranking on that quality in January 2026, ordering all 12 zodiac signs by loyalty, according to a version of the story on AOL. Cancer came first, followed by Scorpio and Capricorn, with Leo, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, Sagittarius and Gemini behind them in that order.

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Cancer Takes the Top Spot on Parade’s List

Parade describes Cancer as the personification of nostalgia, a Water sign that clings tightly to loved ones and needs family, community and a sense of belonging. The outlet says it is difficult for a Cancer to let go of people they care about, even when letting go becomes necessary.

Anyone who has watched a relative keep a grandmother’s recipe card in a kitchen drawer for decades has seen the same instinct at work. Cancer is also the sign Wikipedia lists as ruled by the Moon in traditional astrology. On the dinner calendar, that devotion might look like the person who insists on hosting the same holiday meal every year.

Scorpio and Capricorn Complete the Podium

Scorpio takes second place. Parade says this sign takes time to warm up but loves fiercely once it does, and that relationships matter a great deal to a Scorpio. The ranking also notes that attachment can turn possessive once the walls come down, so the sign’s loyalty comes with intensity. A Scorpio at a shared table is the guest who remembers exactly what everyone ordered the last time. More background on the sign sits on its Wikipedia page.

Capricorn rounds out the top three. According to Parade, this Earth sign is ruled by Saturn and has a devoted personality, with loved ones becoming passion projects. The outlet points to steady commitment, an unwavering presence and practical acts of service. In kitchen terms, practical service might look like the guest who shows up with a casserole dish, stays to wash it and never mentions it again. The Capricorn entry covers the sign’s traditional associations, and a craftingyourhome.com roundup of zodiac signs said to be the most affectionate with loved ones adds a softer angle.

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Leo, Taurus, Libra and Virgo Fill the Middle

Leo lands fourth. Parade calls Leo a fixed sign, slow to move and steady in its intentions, with devotion that is public, known and prideful. A Leo loyalty shows up as the toast, the big gesture and the loud welcome at the door. Readers who enjoy this kind of list can find more of the same in a craftingyourhome.com post on zodiac signs that hang onto friends the longest.

Taurus follows in fifth place. Parade describes a sign ruled by Venus that is pragmatic and practical but craves sweet affection, and says a Taurus watches closely for signs of loyalty before committing. Once the commitment is made, the outlet says, it is evident to everyone watching. Slow and steady, in food terms, is a pot roast rather than a flash-fried dinner. A frenzhub.com guide to signs a partner is a keeper makes a similar point about patience.

Libra is sixth. The sign is known to astrologers for partnership, and Parade says that once a Libra forms a real attachment, a partner, relative or friend becomes an essential motivating factor in life goals. Couples sharing a dinner can also check a frenzhub.com list of things never to post about a relationship. Virgo takes seventh. Parade describes a sign comfortable in its own company, with high standards, that gives everything to people in its inner circle as long as it feels rewarded in return. The same frenzhub.com site has a guide to subtle signs of a fake friend for the opposite end of the loyalty scale.

Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, Sagittarius and Gemini Close Out the Ranking

Aries is eighth, described by Parade as the pioneer of the zodiac, comfortable in its identity and unwilling to give up parts of itself for approval. Its loyalty, the outlet says, shows through fierce protection. Pisces comes ninth, called a deep-seated sweetheart ruled by Neptune that commits to the people it loves once it learns to set boundaries.

Aquarius ranks tenth. Parade says the sign cares deeply but can miss the mark in showing loyalty in personal ways, since it tends to focus on big-picture aims. As a fixed sign, though, it does not move on from people quickly. Sagittarius is eleventh, with Parade noting that a focus on freedom does not always signal commitment, though the sign wants loved ones to grow and explore.

Gemini sits last. Parade calls it the least likely to showcase devotion, a mutable Air sign that can be gone with the wind, curious by nature. The outlet adds that the desire for love is still there and that it takes someone special to keep up with a Gemini’s interests. A last-place finish does not make Gemini a poor dinner guest; it only reflects how Parade scores steadiness.

Why Sun Signs Only Tell Part of the Story

Parade states plainly that the ranking rests on archetypal themes and that a full birth chart gives a fuller picture than the sun sign alone. The article, written by Parade Astrology managing editor MaKayla McRae, describes the list as a starting point for understanding how star signs influence relationships. A general overview of how the twelve signs are defined appears in Wikipedia’s article on astrological signs, and the horoscope entry explains how a birth chart differs from a sun sign.

For anyone planning a gathering, the ranking works best as conversation material rather than a seating chart. Family and friends can compare where each sign landed, argue about whether the order holds up and decide who gets assigned the mashed potatoes.

Parade’s list was published on Jan. 6, 2026, and the astrology it relies on does not change with the calendar, so Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn remain at the top of that particular ranking.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Wikimedia Commons – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The post Cancer Tops Parade’s Ranking of the Most Loyal Zodiac Signs, Followed by Scorpio and Capricorn appeared first on Timeless Dishes.